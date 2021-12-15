ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eager families queue up as Spain launches child vaccine campaign

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – A boisterous line of families snaked through the corridors of Madrid’s Infanta Sofia hospital on Wednesday as hundreds of keen parents sought to get their children vaccinated on the day Spain opened up COVID-19 shots for five- to 11-year-olds. Many parents said they woke...

