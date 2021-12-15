ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet Services

PetDine Launches New Product Labeling Service

By Pet Business Staff
petbusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePetDine increases its offering for client contract manufacturing partnerships by now providing labeling services. The added service streamlines and simplifies the overall manufacturing process...

www.petbusiness.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Dicalite Launches Two New Products Under the Harvest Hero Brand

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA — Dicalite Management Group, LLC, recently introduced the second and third products from Harvest Hero, a brand of value-added soil amendments and growing media targeting the cannabis industry and overall horticultural market. Harvest Hero Perlite + Silica. The latest product release comes during a time of...
AGRICULTURE
iclarified.com

Apple Launches New Developer Features for App Store Product Pages

Apple has announced new features for App Store product pages that can be used by developers. You can now take advantage of two exciting new features that help you build more effective App Store product pages. Product page optimization. Try out alternate versions of your app's product page with different...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Nokia gears up to launch new audio products in the Indian market

HMD Global, the parent company behind Nokia, is gearing up for the busy operations leading up to the New Year. The company already has four smartphones currently in the works, although, its also focusing on audio products that it plans to launch in the Indian market. With the hearables category...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Information
martechseries.com

NEP Group Launches Production Centers in Los Angeles and New York

Facilities expand NEP’s global production ecosystem, providing clients innovative, scalable and sustainable broadcast production solutions. NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, has launched two new production centers in Los Angeles and New York. The new facilities join existing NEP production centers in the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, advancing the company’s position as the global leader in Centralized Production. Using the company’s deep engineering knowledge and experience from decades of supporting live productions, NEP is building out its global network of Centralized Production centers to expand its production ecosystem.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxillinois.com

Hy-Vee launches new health service 'Redbox Rx'

On Tuesday, grocery store chain Hy-Vee announced the launch of a new national subsidiary, Redbox Rx. Somewhat similar to Redbox movie machines located outside of stores like Walgreens, Redbox Rx is a health service that provides treatment on demand. Marshall Sanders, who is president of Redbox Rx, said accessibility and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
cryptopotato.com

BitMEX EARN Launches New Yield Products With up to 14% for Tether (USDT)

[PRESS RELEASE – Mahé, Seychelles, 14th December 2021]. BitMEX, one of the world’s leading crypto derivatives platforms, is launching another high-return BitMEX EARN product today following a strong response from its users and the crypto community which saw them become fully subscribed. BitMEX EARN is simply better...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Pets
Eye On Annapolis

New Home Care Services Company Launches in Annapolis

(AHC), has announced the launch of their home care company. They will be offering trusted property care, through bi-monthly and/or weekly visits, to homeowners who are away from their properties for an extended period. In addition to regularly checking and reporting on homes, they also offer additional customized concierge services specific to individual needs.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Refinery29

“Rapid Tests Aren’t Enough For Omicron”: Why It’s Time To Cancel Your Party Plans

The holiday home stretch is upon us, but the only thing spreading faster than festive cheer is — you guessed it — Omicron. The new COVID variant has only been around for a few weeks (the first case was confirmed here on November 28), but already it has spread in a way that makes Delta look like dial-up. So what do rising case counts and concerns around vaccine efficacy mean for your holiday plans? Refinery29 Canada reached out to Sabina Vohra-Miller, a Toronto-based Doctor of Public Health and founder of the Unambiguous Science Insta feed, to find out whether it’s time to cancel your Secret Santa party and why rapid testing is — sigh — not a silver bullet solution.
RETAIL
wvxu.org

P&G is recalling some aerosol products for containing trace amounts of benzene

Procter & Gamble is recalling several products that may contain the cancer-causing chemical benzene. The Cincinnati-based consumer goods giant says it detected traces of benzene in aerosol dry conditioner and dry shampoo products from Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterl<ss produced in the US. It also found trace elements in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Nashville News Hub

Waitress who received $2,200 tip has been fired after the restaurant manager forced her to share the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management

According to reports, the waitress who received a $4,400 tip from a group of diners to split between her and another server has been reportedly fired from her job after the restaurant manager forced her to share most of the money with other waiters, restaurant workers and management. “To turn right back around and find out that I wasn’t keeping it, was kind of disheartening because we don’t tip share in any way.” the waitress said.
RESTAURANTS
Benzinga

Michigan Cannabis Co Touted 'Kirkland Of Cannabis' Launches New Product To Raise Money For Underserved Communities

Common Citizen, a Michigan-based cannabis company with a mission of inclusion and diversity, is furthering that mission with its newest product line, Principle. Starting in mid-December, Common Citizen will sell its Principle product, two half-gram prerolls, at its Common Citizen retail locations. The company announced that all proceeds from the sales of the Principle products will be donated to Michigan’s Local Community Engagement and Social Equity programs.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

After the ‘Great Resignation’ Hit Retail Hard in 2021, Here’s How Companies Plan to Hire and Retain Talent in 2022

After the “Great Resignation” hit retail hard in 2021 amid a labor shortage, the big question remains: Will the situation get better in 2022? Since July, the U.S. has added a net total of just less than 40,000 retail jobs, which accounts for gains in October as well as losses in August, July, and November. In September, roughly 4.4 million people, or 3% of U.S. workers, quit their jobs. Retail and the food service industries saw the most turnover in September. While top executives said hiring will continue to be challenges, they’ve implemented new strategies to attract and retain workers. Bob Philion, President...
RETAIL
martechseries.com

autotext.me Launches New Service Reminder Feature to Boost Business and the Customer Service Experience

Autotext.me announces its new, robust service reminder feature, which promotes repeat business and ensures that clients receive relevant, helpful reminders. autotext.me announces its new, robust service reminder feature, which promotes repeat business and ensures that clients receive relevant, helpful reminders. Marketing Technology News: AX Semantics Wins Gold for Best Business...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy