Houck Stadium Demolition - Week 2

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
Raymond High School football star Trent Singleton has officially signed to Mississippi State University. Singleton signed on Friday at a special signing in Jackson, surrounded by family and friends. After having a memorable season with the Rangers, where he helped the team to a 7-4 record under head coach Michael...
kahoka, Mo. — Caydee Kirkham poured in a game-high 18 points to lead the Illini West High School girls basketball team to a 68-27 road win over Clark County on Monday night.
Reagan Reed and Rylee Reed each scored 13 points for the Chargers, while Marie DeSotel had eight points, Josie Bryan scored...
“Too much too soon” is a scenario that plays out in many life arenas, and it certainly does for the teenage protagonist swept into the professional sports world of “Tigers.” . It’s a compelling tale, well cast and directed with vivid intensity by Ronnie Sandahl. Still, the somewhat frustratingly limited insight we get into our hero’s addled head may affect export prospects for a film that is more about psychology than athletics. At age 16 in 2003, Bengtsson (played here by Erik Enge) was considered such a football prodigy that he got sold by a Swedish club to Serie A behemoth...
