UK criticises “unacceptable pressure” by China against Lithuanian diplomats

Lithuania’s diplomatic delegation to China has left the country in a hastily arranged exit, diplomatic sources said, as relations soured further over Taiwan, which opened a de facto embassy in Vilnius last month.Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with the island, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in November after Taiwan opened a representative office in the Baltic state’s capital.Lithuanian authorities said on Wednesday they had summoned their top diplomat back from China for “consultations” and that the embassy would operate remotely for the time being.A diplomatic source told Reuters a group of 19 people comprising...
