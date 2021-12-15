ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Online-Learning Tools Can Keep Community Colleges Afloat

By Jonathan Perry
newmilfordspectrum.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs businesses of all sizes and sectors struggle to find skilled workers, community colleges have an important role to play in replenishing the labor pool. Unfortunately, community colleges across the country saw devastating drops in enrollment over the last two years as the number of students attending fell by half a...

www.newmilfordspectrum.com

rice.edu

Rice will offer financial aid free of student loans

HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) – Rice University has announced a significant change to its financial aid package that will make one of the nation’s most prestigious higher education institutions more affordable to a broader range of students. For the first time in its history, Rice is...
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

COVID has changed students’ needs and expectations. How do universities respond?

One could be forgiven for thinking moving lectures online is the only change to the higher education experience to come from the COVID-19 pandemic. Barely a day goes by without a headline that another university will conduct “lectures” in online mode only. But there is so much more potential for change in the wake of the pandemic. Our experiences in Australia and the UK have shown one significant change is that university decision-making has become more student-centred in response to students’ demands for flexibility.
COLLEGES
Washington Examiner

Blame colleges, not government, for out-of-control tuition

The University of California, Berkeley, introduced Dania Matos, the school’s new vice chancellor of equity and inclusion, in July. Matos, who goes by the pronouns she/her/ella — naturally, because she is a woman and those are pronouns that identify women in English and Spanish — stated that she/her/ella wants the university to be “a place where people feel that their humanity is affirmed and that they develop as transformative practitioners — a place that they’re proud to be a part of.”
COLLEGES
CBS Sacramento

Delta College To Forgive Student Debt, Totaling $3.6 Million

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Delta College board members recently voted to forgive student loan debt giving students a fresh start. “The College’s Board of Trustees voted on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to eliminate all student debt that is currently on the books for Delta students past and present. That amounts to more than $3.6 million,” wrote the Delta College Media Advisory. This is just one of many other measures the college has put into place to help students struggling in the midst of the pandemic. This relief program will be funded by federal COVID relief grants which the college also used in past relief efforts...
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

Student loans linked to greater harm for parents who borrow for their children than people who borrow for themselves

When people take out student loans for themselves, certain risks are involved. The debt can negatively affect a person’s mental, emotional and even physical well-being. It can also harm a person’s financial well-being. But when taking out a student loan for one’s child, the risk is even higher that the loan could be associated with lower financial well-being. This is what economics scholar Charlene Kalenkoski and I found in our peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personal Finance. The study – which used a nationally representative federal dataset on household economics and decision-making – involved nearly 12,500 American adults ages 18...
EDUCATION
The Washington Informer

Medical School Enrollment More Diverse in 2021: Report

U.S. medical schools attracted and enrolled a more diverse class in the 2021-22 academic year with Black, Hispanic and female applicants and enrollees all making gains, according to data released on Dec. 8 by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). The post Medical School Enrollment More Diverse in 2021: Report appeared first on The Washington Informer.
EDUCATION
CBS Boston

Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally and across the country, as well as the growing presence of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.” Faculty, staff, and researchers should work remotely if possible. Only students who are authorized should return to campus. Individual schools will update students on their arrangements. Some programs, like essential in-person laboratory and patient-centered work, will continue as normal. Online library services and some library services will be available. Harvard said the university has already confirmed that the omicron variant is present in the campus community. “We are planning a return to more robust on-campus activities later in January, public health conditions permitting. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on these plans as soon as we are able,” the school said.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Spotlight News

Educational Conference Board supports planned 2.4B aid

ALBANY — The seven leading statewide educational organizations issued a report today that includes strong support for the state’s planned $2.4 billion school aid increase for 2022-23 and for the pledge to fully fund Foundation Aid over the next two state budgets. Titled, “Rising to the Occasion: Investing in Student Success in Extraordinary Times,” the […]
EDUCATION
@growwithco

How to offer employee tuition reimbursement

Your company’s HR team can design an educational assistance program that they will also manage. A considerable amount of effort may go into maintaining this program, enrolling employees and keeping up with current tax laws, so it’s important to ensure your HR team is up to the job. Here are a few of the factors to consider when creating your company’s tuition reimbursement program:
COLLEGES
BBC

First-in-family female graduates earn less - study

Women who are first in their family to go to university earn significantly less than those with university-educated parents, research suggests. They were less likely to attend an elite institution but more likely to work in jobs below their qualification level, it found. They tended to have lower grades but...
EDUCATION
BBC

Concerns over using student teachers as substitute cover

Universities have raised significant concerns about any plan for student teachers to be used as substitute cover in schools. That is according to Education Minister Michelle McIlveen in just-published responses to questions from two MLAs. The Department of Education (DE) had discussed the idea with universities who train teachers, said...
EDUCATION

