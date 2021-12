With the exception off adding players via the transfer portal in the next few months, NC State's done in the 2022 recruiting cycle, after inking 123 signees Wednesday. Offensively, MJ Morris is one of the most gifted quarterbacks in the country. Position-wise, the Pack signed one of the top running backs in the country in Michael Allen, and one of the state's best receivers Terrell Timmons Jr.. Upfront on the offensive line, the Wolfpack inked one of the nation's top centers in Rylan Vann, as well as touted tackle Jacarrius Peak.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO