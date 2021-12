The holidays are a wonderful time of year, but in America, they’re also the most wasteful, with people creating 25% more trash & spending $1200+ on gifts and décor. Most traditional holiday wrappings and adornments cannot be recycled, so sustainability expert and author, Ashlee Piper, is going to show us easy eco-friendly, economical and stylish ways to wrap your gifts this year.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO