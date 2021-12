How do you oversee 500,000 “orange-blooded” associates who work at The Home Depot in the U.S., Canada and Mexico and grow the ranks at the same time, all during a pandemic? The DIY megastore has looked to technology to navigate those challenges, ultimately taking matters into its own hands by writing its own HR tech code—allowing the company to expand hiring to meet rising demand and enable 120,000 internal moves, despite the challenges of COVID-19. HRE recently spoke with Eric Schelling, vice president of talent acquisition at The HomeDepot, to find out how it takes on employee retention, why it builds its own TA solutions and what is on his IT wishlist.

