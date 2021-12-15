ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global outbreak of COVID-19 delays major professional sports games

wbaa.org
 3 days ago

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Stephanie...

www.wbaa.org

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to postpone...
NFL
wbaa.org

The future of remote work and the pandemic's impact

Here & Now’s Scott Tong talks to Derek Thompson, staff writer at The Atlantic, about the rise of remote work and what it means for companies shifting away from in-person. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbaa.org

Americans evaluating omicron risk ahead of holiday gatherings

COVID-19 cases are up more than 6% over the past two weeks in the U.S. as we continue to learn more about the new omicron variant. NPR’s coronavirus tracker shows that now a majority of states are at the highest risk level, which indicates unchecked community spread. This has some Americans feeling cautious about their upcoming plans to travel and gather for the holidays.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Games#Professional Sports#Sports Illustrated#Covid#Npr
The Washington Informer

Biden Sounds Alarm on Looming Omicron Holiday Surge: ‘It’s Here Now, and It’s Spreading’

With coronavirus-related hospitalizations rising around the country, the Biden administration is working with medical experts to stop the spread of COVID-19 and to blunt the impact of the new omicron variant. The post Biden Sounds Alarm on Looming Omicron Holiday Surge: ‘It’s Here Now, and It’s Spreading’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
NFL
CBS Boston

Northeastern University Will Hold Home Sporting Events Without Spectators Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases

BOSTON (CBS) — With COVID-19 cases rising, Northeastern University has decided to stop allowing spectators in to sporting events, beginning Dec. 19. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on the Boston campus, primarily in the student population, including some cases of the Omicron variant,” the school said in a statement. Fans who have already purchased tickets to events can receive a refund, or exchange the tickets for future events. “Northeastern University is evaluating the situation closely and will communicate when it is safe for fans to return to our...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Rolling Stone

Fox News Doctor Says America Should Just ‘Move Forward’ and Let Omicron ‘Circulate’

Covid-19 has now killed over 800,000 people in the United States. The nation crossed the threshold earlier this week, just in time for a Fox News medical corresponded to suggest America should do away with mandates and go ahead and let the new variant of the disease, Omicron, “circulate.” “We should be able to move forward allowing the fact the virus is causing very mild illness in people who are vaccinated and younger populations, including those people who have become boosted,” Dr. Nicole Saphier, a radiologist, said Wednesday on Fox News. Saphier included the caveat that she is basing her conclusions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Fox News website goes nine straight months leading in multiplatform minutes, dominates in multiplatform views

Fox News' website continued its winning streak, topping competitors in total multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in November 2021. Last month, FoxNews.com reached over 2.9 billion multiplatform minutes and nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views, according to Comscore. November marked the ninth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform minutes and its fifth consecutive month at the top of multiplatform views.
INTERNET
wbaa.org

MLB's lockout partially stems from the fact that the league is a monopoly

Major League Baseball's lockout is more than two weeks old, with owners and players still at odds. The dispute stems in part from the fact that the MLB is a monopoly organization. Stacey Vanek Smith and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast The Indicator brings us the backstory. STACY...
MLB
Phone Arena

Spotify acquires firm with tech to easily transform broadcast audio to podcasts

Spotify has been working hard on bringing more functionalities to its users, and its recent acquisition is bound to bring more value to Spotify, at least in terms of podcasts. TechCrunch reports that Spotify has now acquired podcast tech company Whooshkaa, which has tech that easily turns radio broadcasts into on-demand podcasts.
BUSINESS
BCBulletin

Disney and Youtube Fail To Come To Agreement: ESPN Gone For Many

On Friday night, Youtube announced that they failed to reach a deal with Disney to continue carrying their channels on their streaming cable service. This means that subscribers to the platform will no longer have access to ESPN, ACC Network or SEC Network. “We’ve held good faith negotiations with Disney...
BOSTON, MA
informnny.com

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have had to...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

US sports leagues cope with COVID-19 outbreaks amid variants

DENVER — (AP) — U.S. sports leagues are seeing rapidly increasing COVID-19 outbreaks with dozens of players in health and safety protocols, amid an ongoing surge by the delta variant of the coronavirus and rising cases of the highly transmissible omicron mutation. Both the NBA and NHL have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy