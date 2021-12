The Government and the NHS have issued a call to arms for thousands of volunteers to assistant in delivering the covid-19 vaccine booster. On Monday, the Prime Minister moved up the goal to offer a booster vaccine dose to every eligible adult in the UK by the end of the year. The NHS says meeting this ambitious goal will require a massive ramping up of its vaccine operations in the next few days, and it is calling for as many people as possible to join the campaign as volunteers in order to support the service.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO