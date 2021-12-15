City of Boston donation drive for Haitian immigrants

Help us welcome our new neighbors! The drive is taking place from Wednesday, December 15, 2021, through Friday, January 21, 2022.

Hundreds of families have arrived in Massachusetts directly from the border with little to no resources or possessions. This holiday season, help us get them on their feet by donating new:

Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, etc.)

Diapers

Menstrual products

Gently used linens (sheets, towels, etc.)

Cleaning supplies

You can view a full list of donation items below. All donations can be brought to Boston City Hall, 1 City Hall Square, starting Wednesday, December 15, 2021, through Friday, January 21, 2022.

Please note: All donations will be distributed to families in need by Immigrant Family Services Institute (IFSI) in Mattapan.