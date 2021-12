A man working at the Mayfield, Kentucky, candle factory demolished by a tornado Friday night told CNN as the storm closed in, a supervisor said he would be fired if he left. "I said, 'Man, you're going to refuse to let us leave, even if the weather is this bad and the tornado's not here yet?' He was like, 'If you want to decide to leave, if you want to leave, you can leave, but you're going to be terminated. You're going to be fired," Elijah Johnson, the worker, said in an interview Tuesday.

