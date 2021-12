Japan Airlines (JAL) and CHAMP Cargosystems have extended their highly successful partnership for a further five years. The carrier has been using CHAMP’s acclaimed Cargospot solution to manage its day-to-day cargo business processes since 2014. Since then, JAL has partnered with CHAMP in a series of ground-breaking digital transformational projects built around the Cargospot ecosystem, including the launch of a cargo business platform that enables a fully digitalized end-to-end process across the airline’s domestic operation, and a unique API-based solution that allows the airline’s customers to compare and book against multiple air-to-air and ground transportation options.

INDUSTRY ・ 5 DAYS AGO