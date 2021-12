Judi Dench’s incredible career has spanned decades, and seen her inhabit a plethora of memorable leading roles both on stage and on screen. Dench made her theatre debut in 1957 as one of Shakespeare’s most famous female characters, Ophelia, in the Old Vic Company’s production of Hamlet. It would be the first of Dench’s many brushes with the Bard—she went on to deliver some of the most celebrated performances in the history of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO