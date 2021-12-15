Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

Bring a bit of nostalgia into your Christmas plans this year by sitting down with People Presents: Blending Christmas, a story of family and love and … Bradys? Yes, this movie reunites a number of stars from The Brady Bunch, including Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen. The former Brady children play the extended family of a couple, Emma and Liam (Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell), who are discussing marriage. Liam plans on proposing over the holidays, but only if both of their families can be there. The families show up, but drama ensues, and the couple find themselves questioning their relationship. Now, both sides of the family must join forces to work together and get Emma and Liam back on the same page.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO