Brown: Christmas season always brings back great memories

By TERRY BROWN For The Pantagraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough we try not to repeat mistakes and try to learn from them, some things we repeat and do over are just hard to break. We believe they will work the next time, but that seldom occurs. The results remain the same, and I bet we can all name a few...

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
Lifetime’s “People Presents: Blending Christmas” Brings the Bradys Back for the Holidays

Bring a bit of nostalgia into your Christmas plans this year by sitting down with People Presents: Blending Christmas, a story of family and love and … Bradys? Yes, this movie reunites a number of stars from The Brady Bunch, including Barry Williams, Christopher Knight, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen. The former Brady children play the extended family of a couple, Emma and Liam (Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell), who are discussing marriage. Liam plans on proposing over the holidays, but only if both of their families can be there. The families show up, but drama ensues, and the couple find themselves questioning their relationship. Now, both sides of the family must join forces to work together and get Emma and Liam back on the same page.
We Have Your Soundtrack for ‘Christmas Lights Touring Nights’

We know that one of the best things about the holiday season is not only putting up your own Christmas decorations but also seeing everyone else's. It's a tradition for lots of families to hop in the car on a Saturday night and drive around town to see all the lights, inflatables, and other beautiful decorations around town.
'Tis the season: Holiday traditions bring comfort, joy, shared memories

SHERIDAN — Almost 40 years ago, Tina Davis started a holiday tradition that grew beyond what she’d imagined: She handmade a Christmas tree skirt out of a bedsheet, adding her children’s handprints and the year. She continued adding handprints as her family grew to include five children, placing the last...
Dickens Christmas brings merriment back to Skaneateles

The Dickens Christmas celebration is back in Skaneateles, and it’s in person again this year. The event brings to life Charles Dickens’ famous Christmas Carol. This is the 28th year of Dickens Christmas, they start preparing for this event in May. One of the staples is the actors dressed as characters from the book; like the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, as well as Queen Victoria. And of course, Charles Dickens himself.
Christmas parade brings back sense of normalcy to city

As the red sun dipped into the horizon, winter lights ignited Muskogee Avenue during the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Community Christmas Tree Lighting at Norris Park. Members of the community rode in floats, which included the Tahlequah High School Color Guard, NSU Cheer, Downed Bikers Association,...
Peteyville brings back the Christmas magic, giant inflatables and caroling dogs

HAMMOND — It's a Christmas miracle. A Region holiday tradition for more than three decades is again aglow, delighting visitors from far and wide. Peteyville, at 3033 Crane Pl. in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood, went dark last year because of concerns over the coronavirus. But the massive display of holiday lights, inflatables and homemade attractions — including a Ferris wheel filled with stuffed animals and a wisecracking Jack Frost telling Crypt Keeper-like Christmas jokes — is back, again lighting kids' faces with wide-eyed wonder.
Always Bring the Gift of Your Sunshine

For many of us, in these past few years our lives have certainly changed and rearranged! We might have the thought deep within that Christmas celebrations will only be a half-hearted affair this year due to a shortage of cash and possibly merchandise, the loss of a loved one, the invasion of the virus pandemic distancing us physically from others and work, and losing our homes due to forest fires and floods and tolerating the games the weather is playing.
Santa Safari brings Christmas fun for all the family

But this trip doesn’t just include Santa, there’s also the lions, elephants and giraffes. Oh, and don’t forget the dinosaurs. Santa Safari at West Midland Safari Park never disappoints. What’s better than a safari trip mixed with all the Christmas joy any family could possibly need? Not much, actually. Visitors...
Crossville Bible Mission Training Center Brings Back “Why Christmas” Play

The Crossville Mission Bible Training Center is hosting its annual production, “Why Christmas” on Saturday, December 18th. Program Overseer Chassidy Swicegood that mission center is a discipleship training program that is geared towards people with drug and alcohol abuse problems. She said that they help people find what’s missing in their lives.
How to create a Christmas tablescape fit for a festive feast

For many, Christmas dinner is the most highly anticipated meal of the year – so if there's one day to decorate your table, this is it.The tradition of decorating dining tables took off in the late 18th century, during the Enlightenment, when the aristocracy flirted with fantasy and whimsical creations as a form of expression.Laying the table is a tradition shrouded in pomp and ceremony and subtly builds festive excitement, like the wrapping on your presents and lights on your Christmas tree.Whether you prefer the classic table fashions of the French siècle des Lumières or the hip styles of today,...
DeSoto Caverns bringing back ‘Christmas in the Cave’ this year

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Christmas season at DeSoto Caverns is in full swing and they know just how to celebrate. The park has traditionally held their “Christmas in the Cave” event, but cancelled last year’s program. This year, DeSoto Caverns is offering guests an opportunity to see their Silent Night laser light show and a holiday-themed walk through the cave.
Why do we put up lights at Christmas?

Where is the origin of the tradition of Christmas lights? Christmas lights started out as candles on a Christmas tree. The tradition of a Christmas tree began in Germany in the 17th century. The lights can be the symbol of the light from the star which led the wise men to Jesus. It can also symbolize that Jesus is the light of the world, and at the time of his birth, we celebrate with festive lights. For most people though, it symbolizes Christmas and all the magic and celebration that comes with it.
Beach Boys bring Christmas-themed show to Brown County Music Center

To hear Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Mike Love talk, his upcoming area concert with the modern incarnation of The Beach Boys, with near-original member Bruce Johnston, could last forever. How else would you fit most of the classic hits — “Surfin’ USA,” “Good Vibrations,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “California...
Commentary: Kids are a lot like Christmas trees

The countdown has begun — there’s one week until Christmas! One of my favorite parts of our family’s holiday tradition is decorating the Christmas tree. Like most things, putting up the Christmas tree has its pros and cons. The process can be both tedious and touching. Getting...
Freeman Lights celebrate Christmas

FREEMAN – Susan and Bobby Smith have transformed their backyard into a Christmas wonderland with beautiful lights of every color, characters, and music. They are again sharing their love of Christmas with the public at no charge with tours of their creation starting Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:45 p.m. A golf cart will be available for those who have trouble walking. The address is 153 Freemans Place, Freeman, Virginia 23856. The home is located across from the Freeman Post Office on Governor Harrison Parkway. Once you turn into the driveway, follow the lights to the display. The display will be closed on Mondays and in case of inclement weather.
