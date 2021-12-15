ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

 3 days ago

Ali plays a terminally ill man...

okcheartandsoul.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation. Back in October, the cast teased her appearance by sharing a photo...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Reveals How Blade Role Is Different From His Previous Roles

Blade The Vampire Slayer star Mahershala Ali says the Marvel role is unlike anything he's encountered before. The beloved actor sat down with Stephen Colbert to speak about his upcoming turn as the comic book hero. He said, "It feels different, there's clearly an added layer of pressure, which I will embrace." For those unaware, MCU fans have already gotten a taste of Blade in Eternals. But, that won't be enough to satiate a rabid fanbase. Ali recognizes all that passion with his comments here. Clearly, Marvel Studios is the biggest game in town. Blade was wildly popular and that original trilogy remains a fan favorite to this day. The character is also one that people still associate with Wesley Snipes in their heads. So, that's a lot to battle against and leave your mark. But, Ali has a bit of a secret weapon. That effortless cool that he exudes at almost all times is just radiating off him as he admits these truths. The star is completely undeterred by all of that pressure. The mission remains the same.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahershala Ali
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Already Training to Bulk up for Marvel's Blade

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new version of Blade, and apparently, Ali is already hard at work bulking up for the role. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Mahershala Ali was unpacking the recent reveal that his MCU version of played already made his debut. (SPOILERS) In the post-credits scene of Marvel's Eternals, human character Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) is visited by Blade, as Dane is the heir to a blood-cursed sword known as the Ebony Blade. We only got to hear Blade in Eternals, but apparently the sight of him will be something different...
MOVIES
Bossip

Mahershala Ali Reveals He's Embracing 'Added Layer Of Pressure' With BLADE

Mahershala Ali sat down with Stephen Colbert for an extended interview, where he revealed the added pressure of playing BLADE is there, but he isn’t running from it. In 2019, one of the highlights of Marvel’s Comic-Con appearance was the announcement that Mahershala Ali would be joining the MCU as BLADE. While many credit Robert Downey Jr. with building the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make no mistake about it, without Wesley Snipes’s BLADE franchise, Marvel wouldn’t have had any money for Iron Man.
MOVIES
edglentoday.com

New this week: Roddy Ricch, 'Swan Song' and 'The Larkins'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxftqrrlSqc">“Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
MOVIES
blackfilm.com

Director Benjamin Cleary Talks “Swan Song”

Blackfilm.com correspondent Ellen J. Wanjiru chats with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Benjamin Cleary about the inspiration and development of the emotionally compelling and thought-provoking film “Swan Song.” Releasing in theaters and premiering globally on Apple TV+ on December 17, 2021. Set in the near future, “Swan Song” is a...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swan Song#Film Star
Boston Herald

Despite Ali, sci-fi ‘Swan Song’ doubles down on design over details

Grade: B- Mahershala Ali delivers a deeply affecting performance in the otherwise flawed sci-fi drama “Swan Song,” set in some near future when physicians can create a DNA-matched clone for a dying patient, one that has all the patient’s memories and characteristics, except it would be free of whatever disease killed its human original.
MOVIES
Empire

Swan Song Review

Contemplating big questions of mortality, identity and loyalty, Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut has sensitivity and style to match its sweeping narrative ambition. Featuring a superb dual performance by Mahershala Ali, Swan Song effectively balances science-fiction sentiments and distinctly human sentimentality to deliver an engaging study of what it truly means to be flesh and blood in a near-future world where those things can be synthesised to seamless perfection.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Mahershala Ali Says His Acting Was Inspired By This Hollywood Legend

What would you do if you had to choose between dying and leaving your family to grieve or dying and leaving behind a replacement SO much like you that your family never even realizes you’re gone?. That’s the question Cameron, the main character of ‘Swan Song’ faces in the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
toofab.com

Chris Cornell's Daughter Tori Performs Beautiful 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Tribute on Tonight Show

Tori Cornell appears on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing her late father's version of the Prince classic 'Nothing Compares 2 U' from his posthumous 'No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1' album. Both the album and cover are nominated for Grammy Awards, to be decided January 31, 2022. The Soundgarden rocker was found dead in his hotel room in 2017; he was 52.
MUSIC
Popculture

Forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio Movie Is Dominating Netflix Charts

A decade-old Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie is finding renewed success on Netflix. Body of Lies, the 2008 spy thriller film directed by Ridley Scott and starring DiCaprio in the lead role, made its way to the streaming platform on Dec. 1, and it only took a matter of days for subscribers to find the film and help launch it on the Netflix streaming charts.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES

