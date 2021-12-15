ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

republic-online.com
 3 days ago

Ali plays a terminally ill man...

www.republic-online.com

okcheartandsoul.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation. Back in October, the cast teased her appearance by sharing a photo...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Reveals How Blade Role Is Different From His Previous Roles

Blade The Vampire Slayer star Mahershala Ali says the Marvel role is unlike anything he's encountered before. The beloved actor sat down with Stephen Colbert to speak about his upcoming turn as the comic book hero. He said, "It feels different, there's clearly an added layer of pressure, which I will embrace." For those unaware, MCU fans have already gotten a taste of Blade in Eternals. But, that won't be enough to satiate a rabid fanbase. Ali recognizes all that passion with his comments here. Clearly, Marvel Studios is the biggest game in town. Blade was wildly popular and that original trilogy remains a fan favorite to this day. The character is also one that people still associate with Wesley Snipes in their heads. So, that's a lot to battle against and leave your mark. But, Ali has a bit of a secret weapon. That effortless cool that he exudes at almost all times is just radiating off him as he admits these truths. The star is completely undeterred by all of that pressure. The mission remains the same.
MOVIES
Bossip

Mahershala Ali Reveals He's Embracing 'Added Layer Of Pressure' With BLADE

Mahershala Ali sat down with Stephen Colbert for an extended interview, where he revealed the added pressure of playing BLADE is there, but he isn’t running from it. In 2019, one of the highlights of Marvel’s Comic-Con appearance was the announcement that Mahershala Ali would be joining the MCU as BLADE. While many credit Robert Downey Jr. with building the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make no mistake about it, without Wesley Snipes’s BLADE franchise, Marvel wouldn’t have had any money for Iron Man.
MOVIES
Mahershala Ali
SuperHeroHype

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade

Mahershala Ali Explains His Prep Work For Marvel’s Blade. All eyes are on Marvel’s Blade reboot following Mahershala Ali’s recent vocal cameo in Eternals. Although Ali’s casting was announced back in 2019, it wasn’t until this year that the studio finally got around to hiring a screenwriter and a director for the project. And with at least one supporting cast member secured, pre-production seems to be moving at a good pace. Filming isn’t set to begin until next summer, but Ali is facing a lot of pressure by joining the MCU. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s keeping a level head as the development process continues.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Larkins’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
MUSIC
Boston Herald

Despite Ali, sci-fi ‘Swan Song’ doubles down on design over details

Grade: B- Mahershala Ali delivers a deeply affecting performance in the otherwise flawed sci-fi drama “Swan Song,” set in some near future when physicians can create a DNA-matched clone for a dying patient, one that has all the patient’s memories and characteristics, except it would be free of whatever disease killed its human original.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Swan Song Filmed?

Directed by Benjamin Cleary, ‘Swan Song’ is a sci-fi romance drama film. The storyline is set in the not-so-distant future when scientists have developed methods not only to create a perfect clone of a human being but also to endow them with all the memories of the person. After being diagnosed with a terminal disease, graphic designer/illustrator Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) decides to spare his family the agony and grief of watching him die slowly by agreeing to be replaced by a clone in their lives.
MOVIES
Empire

Swan Song Review

Contemplating big questions of mortality, identity and loyalty, Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut has sensitivity and style to match its sweeping narrative ambition. Featuring a superb dual performance by Mahershala Ali, Swan Song effectively balances science-fiction sentiments and distinctly human sentimentality to deliver an engaging study of what it truly means to be flesh and blood in a near-future world where those things can be synthesised to seamless perfection.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Mahershala Ali Says His Acting Was Inspired By This Hollywood Legend

What would you do if you had to choose between dying and leaving your family to grieve or dying and leaving behind a replacement SO much like you that your family never even realizes you’re gone?. That’s the question Cameron, the main character of ‘Swan Song’ faces in the...
MOVIES
/Film

Swan Song Director Benjamin Cleary On Envisioning The Future In His Sci-Fi Drama [Interview]

In 2016, writer/director Benjamin Cleary joined fellow countryman Martin McDonagh ("In Bruges," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") on the short list of Irish filmmakers who have won an Oscar for directing a live-action short film. Five years and another short film later, Cleary is making his feature directorial debut with "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama set 20 years in the future.
MOVIES
