The Best Of The Anthony Gargano Show 12-15-2021

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Brooklyn Nets are signing Langston Galloway. The shooting guard began his career with the New York Knicks, and has also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.
Stephen Curry on Tuesday night became the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made, and he was quick to give credit to others for helping him set the record. Kevin Durant wants some of that credit, too. After Curry surpassed Ray Allen in the Golden State Warriors’ win over the...
Almost every season, the Lakers are bombarded by trade rumors. But for this season, in particular, the noise seems to be extra loud. Thanks to a Lakers team that has been underwhelming so far, rumblings about roster changes have already been floating around. In fact, even trade rumors about Russell...
Ayesha Curry couldn't be happier for her husband Stephen Curry after he made history by becoming the NBA's all-time leading 3-point scorer. The cookbook author, 32, posted a tribute on Instagram after the Golden State Warriors player surpassed former NBA player Ray Allen's career 3-point record of 2,973. Curry became the record holder when his team took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday night.
For many years, NBA fans have been waiting for the moment when the Golden State Warriors superstar will break the record for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. While everyone was aware that Curry would without a doubt end up at the top of the list before retiring, it was only a matter of when.
When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year. During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille...
Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
Danny Ainge is joining the Utah Jazz front office just a few months after “retiring” from his role with the Boston Celtics. While it’s shocking for some, NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn’t be more hyped up about it. Wade, who is a minority owner of the...
This season, Stephen Curry has been in red-hot form as he has led the Golden State Warriors to the best record in the league. On top of that, he recently broke the NBA record for the most 3-pointers made. It is safe to say that Steph is making a case for himself to win the third regular-season MVP award of his career.
Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
Anthony Davis was forced to exit the Los Angeles Lakers’ Friday night game against the Minnesota Timberwolves for the second time due to what the team diagnosed as knee contusion. Davis sustained the injury in the third quarter of the contest after Jaden McDaniels rolled on his ankle while...
NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
The New Orleans Pelicans season is hanging on by a thread. They are currently 8-21 and in last place in the Western Conference. However, because of how watered down the conference is this season, they are only 3.5 games behind the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, who have identical 11-17 records, for the final spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Kansas City Chiefs in a pivotal AFC West showdown. During the end of the first half, Patrick Mahomes attempted to scramble away from pressure and get a pass off. However, he was tackled from behind by Joey Bosa and lost control of the football.
