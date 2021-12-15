76ers, Other Teams 'Optimistic' Damian Lillard Could Request Trade By 2022 Offseason

BOSTON (CBS) — COVID-19 has hit the NBA hard over the last week, and the Boston Celtics are now joining the mix. Boston has placed Al Horford and Grant Williams in health and safety protocols, ruling both out for Friday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. The two forwards now join Jabari Parker, who was placed in protocol on Thursday. The Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, with Horford spending much of the night defending Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks star landed in protocol on Wednesday. Horford was sidelined to start the season after testing positive for COVID-19, and has said that he is vaccinated. Williams Tweeted shortly after Friday’s news broke that he is feeling good and will be back in no time. Feeling Good. To all that have reached out thanks for your love and support. Be back in no time !! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) December 17, 2021 Losing Horford and Williams will leave the Celtics pretty shorthanded in the back court against the Warriors on Friday night. Boston has three games over the next four nights, with home games against the Knicks and 76ers on Saturday and Monday night, respectively.

