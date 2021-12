While the Chicago Bulls might be closer to the end of their outbreak than the beginning, the obstacles they face have not gone anywhere. Coby White and Javonte Green were let out of the NBA’s Health and Safety Protocols earlier this week. And DeMar DeRozan is expected to join them soon, as December 16th marked his 10th day away from the team. Considering how depleted this Bulls team is, adding all three players back to the rotation in any capacity is big, but it could be huge if they were able to actually get back on the court together.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO