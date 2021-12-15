The degenerate's guide to betting the outer fringes of bowl season

There are several high profile bowl games that serve as our reward for making it through another season of college football. These are the games that will crown a national champion and add new names to a prestigious history of winners. They will take place at hallowed venues and stadiums reserved for the highest level of the sport, in major cities and known tourist destinations (as well as Indianapolis).

This article is not about those bowl games.

This article is about Shreveport and Mobile and El Paso. About sponsors like Duke’s Mayonnaise and RoofClaim.com and the Idaho Potato Commission. About the Sun Belt, the MAC, and the tattered remnants of Conference-USA.

This is about the lesser bowl games. These are the distraction you leave in a muted browser window as you play out the chain of work days before Christmas vacation. They are the release valve that comes with a full week of family holiday obligations. They are the answer to the question “why are you drinking at noon on a Tuesday?”

A true football degenerate doesn’t need any skin in the action to watch all 42 of this year’s bowl games. A true degenerate also wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to squeeze every drop of value from a showdown between Kent State and Wyoming.

In that spirit, allow me to be your sherpa through the truest expression of college football: the outer limits of bowl season.

All odds via Tipico Sportsbook. Just want the lines for all 42 games? We’ve got you covered here.

The truest degenerate wagering game: The bowl pulled out of the ether so North Texas would have something to do

© Dominic Gwinn / Hattiesburg America

Fact to consider: This game didn’t exist until December 2, 2021.

The Frisco Football Classic once existed only in the dreams of true lunatics who wished upon a star that Texas’s 14th-largest city could cement its claim as the center of the college football universe. Frisco will host two separate postseason games in a three-day span. One of them will be good. The other will feature the nation’s 96th-best team.

The Football Classic is not the Frisco Bowl. It is an entirely separate event conjured up on December 2 to ensure Hawaii could play in the Hawaii Bowl and reward North Texas for somehow beating 11-0 UTSA the week prior.

The NCAA saw an open stadium in a piece of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and decided “if we’re gonna cram another bowl game into the lineup, might as well be here.” The Mean Green, enticed by a postseason game they could Uber to for under $40, jumped at the opportunity. Miami University said yes as well, presumably because they don’t have Whataburger in Ohio and not because they’re super confident a 1-5 road record was a mirage.

Neither team is especially notable but UNT rallied from 1-6 to get here, which deserves consideration. Miami’s starting quarterback is Blaine Gabbert’s little brother, which is neat but not especially confidence-building from a betting standpoint.

The bet: North Texas +3. The Mean Green have won five straight and apparently hold the power to force the NCAA to craft a bowl game specifically for them. I’m not betting against that. Or gambling on a Gabbert, for that matter.

The MAC-centric bowl game the MAC never wins: The Quick Lane Bowl

The most recent Quick Lane Bowl champions, Pitt, celebrate on a platform constructed from the MAC’s tears. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Fact to consider: This game, held in the MAC title game stomping grounds of Ford Field, traditionally features a directional Michigan program losing to a Power 5 school that’s internally furious its bowl destination is Detroit in late December.

The Quick Lane Bowl is the spiritual successor to the Little Caesar’s Bowl; a MAC tie-in postseason game that evokes immediate thoughts of Michigan and the surrounding Rust Belt. It is also, typically, where the MAC’s third-best team goes to try real hard, then eventually lose a one-possession game.

Since 2004, the MAC has played in 13 Quick Lane/Little Caesar’s Bowls in Detroit. It’s only won two of them, but nine of the league’s 11 losses have come by seven points or fewer. Eight of those 13 games have featured at least 50 total points. For a bowl whose most common matchup is Marshall vs. Central Michigan, it’s got a pretty solid track record.

2021 could be a reversal of fortune. Instead of getting pawned off on the sixth place finisher from a major conference — typically the ACC or Big Ten — this year’s matchup features 7-5 Western Michigan (who would have been 6-1 had it exclusively played teams from outside its home state) and 8-4 Nevada, whose dedication to its football program is so flaky head coach Jay Norvell decided a lateral move to conference rival Colorado State was, in fact, a step up.

That news, along with the loss of defensive coordinator Brian Ward (Washington State) sent the line tumbling from Wolf Pack -7 to Broncos -3.5 (and rising). That’s some extreme shade for interim head coach Vai Taua, who completely ruled as a Nevada running back from 2008-10. Clearly he needs to show his team this wonderful fan-made hype video to pump them up:

Nevada spent its season typically taking care of teams on the Broncos’ level but now may have to do so without its head coach, defensive coordinator, or star quarterback:

Not great! You know what Nevada *does* have on its side, however? Michigan-based teams at all levels are 68-97 (.412) against non-MAC opponents at Ford Field since it opened. Everyone — the Lions, Eastern, Western, and Central Michigan — kinda sucks when they hit that Detroit turf. My solution? Move the game to the Upper Peninsula’s Superior Dome — the world’s largest wooden dome! — and then collect the forfeit when whichever West Coast team sent there can’t get past the two feet of snow outside their hotel rooms.

The play: Nevada +3.5, if Strong plays. Otherwise sit back and watch the MAC win the only game in the heart of MAC country for the third time ever.

The home game mitigated by the fact its players hate its coach: The Hawaii Bowl

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Fact to consider: Hawaii head coach Todd Graham is a widely despised jerk.

There is no shortage of villains in college football. Todd Graham may be a lower-level one — hell, he’s probably not even the biggest hothead named Todd G. thanks to longtime defense ruiner and epithet-screamer Todd Grantham — but he is notable for his absolute disdain for his own players, the institutions that hire him and any aspect of football unrelated to numbers on his pay stubs.

Hawaii will play in a home bowl game without its leading rusher or starting quarterback, who each announced their intention to transfer at the end of the regular season. The unofficial reason why? To get the hell away from their head coach:

Hawaii players are forced into a conundrum beyond just playing without their stars. Winning the Hawaii Bowl means an extra $20,000 for a guy who has made no secret of how little he actually cares about them. A guy who sees them only as pavers in the Todd Graham Road to Prosperity.

Meanwhile, according to multiple players, Graham’s own future aspirations are abundantly clear. They recall different instances when Graham had openly discussed his aspirations to leave Hawaii for the NFL. “He basically kept telling us he’s using us as a stepping stone,” as one player put it.

The line has shifted 4.5 points away from Hawaii since opening despite matching up with a Memphis team that’s 3-6 in its last nine games and which nearly lost to two-win Tulane with bowl eligibility on the line in its season finale. This is the Todd Graham effect. It is poison at every level. The man is a turducken of hate.

The bet: Perhaps consider running screaming from any Warrior bets just as demonstrably as Hawaii’s best players are running away from Graham before that line tilts further in the Tigers’ favor. Take Memphis straight up, even with a bad team and a road game.

The "why are you drinking, it's noon on a Friday?" game: The Bahamas Bowl

© HELEN COMER/DNJ

Fact to consider: The opening game of bowl season takes place at 9 am PST on a work day.

December 17 is roughly a week before most people start their Christmas break. The Bahamas Bowl does not see a problem with running a mid-day game on this date anyway. The Bahamas Bowl cares so little about showing up to work that Popeye’s once sponsored it.

The primary viewership for Middle Tennessee State-Toledo will be folks listening to a minimized browser tab at work. It’s outcome will determine whether a good portion of the gambling public spends the next two weeks chasing bets or playing with house money (the overall amount of money wagered will not change).

Anyway, Toledo’s last game against a bowl eligible team ended in a 52-49 loss. Rick Stockstill’s Blue Raiders have scored 30+ points in three of their last four bowl games and have forced 2.5 turnovers per game this season. The total has been falling since it opened at 55 points.

Go high, because it’ll probably be a sunny day in the West Indies and half the Bahamas Bowls that preceded it ended with at least 67 points. Go high, because rooting for two teams not to score touchdowns at 2pm on a work day feels dirty. Go high, because if you are rooting for a showdown between Conference-USA and the MAC to end with fewer than seven touchdowns you are a thief of joy.

The bet: Over 52 points. If nothing else you get to root for overtime to carry us all into happy hour.

The game that is always 1000 percent uglier than its surroundings: The Sun Bowl

Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

Fact to consider: The Sun Bowl is a blight upon college football and should be stopped at all costs, but El Paso looks very nice.

The Sun Bowl is home to scenic vistas amidst the Franklin Mountains and terrible football. This is generally true whether we’re discussing regular season Texas-El Paso games (7-5 in 2021 and 5-39 the previous four years) or the postseason game after which the venue is named.

This bowl comes in two varieties. The first is a simple blowout where one team wins easily by double digits. The other is, well …

Hot garbage. There have been 13 Sun Bowls since Oregon State won a 39-38 shootout with Missouri in 2007 (awesome!). Five had fewer than 35 total points scored (terrible!). Only four of the remaining eight games were decided by seven points or fewer (boring!). History says this game is either going to be a slog or entirely lopsided.

Now we’ve got Washington State led by an interim head coach promoted to the top spot because of his predecessor’s selfishness and Miami led by an interim coach who’ll soon be replaced by Mario Cristobal after a wildly disrespectful process. The Hurricanes are currently late-stage Steven Seagal, fat and ambling through performances worthwhile mostly thanks to schadenfreude. No one has told them they no longer look cool so they think they can get away with whatever, but we all know it’s a clown show over there.

The Cougars rank 69th in scoring offense this fall, but Miami scores a lot even in meaningless games — see their 47-10 win over Duke — that we may get a mere blowout rather than a box score that looks like it belongs sandwiched between dispatches from the Korean War. History says it’ll be one of those two things and we’ll regret watching this game but, hey, the scenery will be nice!

The bet: Miami -3 OR the under, but not both. Never both.

The Frisco-based game you should actually watch: the Frisco Bowl

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Fact to consider: All anyone will be tweeting from this game is punter GIFs.

The proper Frisco-based bowl game has a matchup light years beyond the promise of North Texas-Miami. Texas-San Antonio was on the brink of an undefeated season before charitably allowing UNT to qualify for a bowl game. San Diego State spent seven weeks in the AP Top 25 before getting thoroughly mollywhopped by Utah State in the Mountain West title game, missing out on a spot in Jimmy Kimmel’s bowl game in the process.

History will decide whether this was a good thing or not.

The Aztecs won 11 games and beat Pac-12 champion Utah. Even so, they will be best remembered for rostering the punter equivalent of a 500-home run hitter at his peak. Behold, Jim Toe-me:

Matt Ariaza was a no doubt Ray Guy Award winner this winter. His punts averaged more than 51 yards per kick. His long was 86 yards. More than 30 of his punts were downed inside the 20 and only 15 bounced into the end zone. He was so good he earned his offensive coordinator a $3,000 bonus — a thank you for setting up the opportunity to kick the ball nearly six times per game.

Ultimately this bowl comes down to whether the plucky underdogs who used a 12-1 season to help escape the sinking ship of Conference USA can string together multiple 90+ yard scoring drives. After scoring roughly 38 points per game, the Roadrunners get an Aztec defense that’s allowed fewer than 20 per contest in 2021. Which side will come out ahead after being rewarded for smashing expectations and running out to the best regular season records in their respective conferences with a Tuesday night pre-Christmas bowl?

The bet: San Diego State +2.5. We here at for the win dot usatoday dot com believe in special teams.

The game where someone's getting doused by a barrel of crinkle-cuts: The Famous Potato Bowl

Fact to consider: This is the first meeting between these two teams and it will pit the Cowboys against their true nemesis: God’s vengeful wrath from the clouds above.

Finally, the natural rivalry between Ohio (northeast) and Wyoming (all) comes to a head. The Cowboys and Golden Flashes bring some star power to a game that will kick off at 1:30 pm local time on a Tuesday afternoon. Kent State has Dustin Crum, who feels a lot like Josh Dobbs all the way down to the aerospace engineering degree:

Wyoming has linebacker Chad Muma, who plays like he lights a candle to the lesser gods of chaos before each game. Muma runs into people with the will and determination of a man trying to escape an a-ha video. He will be tasked with chasing Crum wherever he may wind up.

This is a pretty great matchup! Crum is a mobile quarterback facing one of the rangiest middle linebackers in the game. Muma is a Butkus Award finalist in need of some extra juice before draft season with an opportunity to stop a top-20 quarterback. They’ll each get a national spotlight as the appetizer before the Frisco Bowl (the good one).

Kent State went 0-3 against non-MAC FBS foes, which is because it scheduled Power 5 teams along the way (Texas A&M, Iowa, Maryland). Wyoming went 3-0 against non-conference FBS teams because it scheduled MAC teams (Ball State, Northern Illinois) and UConn. That makes this one tough to decipher.

But Crum’s lone postseason game was a doozy over a Mountain West foe; 436 total yards and three touchdowns in a Frisco Bowl win over Nevada in 2019.

If he does that again, it’s gonna result in Sean Lewis enduring the most delightful post-game bath of bowl season:

The bet: Kent State +3 and OVER 58.5 points

The game that will raise legitimate concerns among your family: the Camellia Bowl

Fact to consider: This is the only bowl game that will take place on Christmas Day, leaving you precious few opportunities to ignore your loved ones.

The NFL will drop a couple of meaningful games on December 25th — Christmas at Lambeau Field and a Colts-Cardinals showdown you can convince yourself is a Super Bowl preview if you drink heavily enough.

Laying the runway for those games, and providing a truly flimsy excuse for not helping with any pre-meal setup, is the Camellia Bowl. The great States of Georgia and Ball will kick-start their rivalry as the Cardinals attempt to further the scientific world’s hypothesis that they’re only capable of winning postseason games when the world is gripped by a deadly pandemic (bowl wins before 2020: zero). They’ll face a Panther program with twice as many postseason victories despite being younger than Twitter.

This is a game that will test your truest, sickest desires to watch football rather than interact with family members, should you celebrate Christmas. Both Georgia State and Ball State have negative point differentials this season. The top three wins between them came against:

Coastal Carolina (not bad)

Army (respectable!)

Eastern Michigan (…oh)

There’s really very little exciting about these teams. Georgia State would like to run over you until there’s nothing but pulp left, which is probably going to be a problem for a Ball State team that gives up 80 more yards per game than it gains. The Cardinals want to pass the ball to drive their offense, but are mostly average at it. The most likely outcome involves you watching the Panthers run for six yards a clip in between Ball State three-and-outs while ignoring the bustle of the holiday behind you.

Your famous egg nog will go unmixed in favor of watching another Nathan Snyder punt carom off his foot and out of bounds. You will test the limits of your television’s speakers so you can hear, over the din of children’s laughter, whether the final play of a nine-minute third quarter Georgia State drive did, in fact, breach the goal line. “Come talk to Aunt Beata,” your family will say, knowing she’s Zooming in from the Netherlands. And you will demure, explaining to no one in particular that Jaymest Williams used to be a cornerback but is now averaging more than six yards per carry and how bout that?

It will in no way be worth it, but you will consume every ounce of the Camellia Bowl because your brain is broken in one very specific way.

The bet: Georgia State -4.5 and/or UNDER 51.5 points, but please do not tell your loved ones about it. They worry, you know?

The game that could feature 100+ points: the Boca Raton Bowl

Fact to consider: BAILEY ZAPPE.

Western Kentucky’s alignment in the FBS has been clear since it made the leap from I-AA in 2009. It, like the benevolent Big Red who roams its sidelines, is an agent of chaotic good.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Hilltoppers occupy the space 1990s Texas Tech and late-2000s Houston once proudly owned; a team whose sole goal is to throw the ball 50 times per game, even if it means shrugging their way through each defensive series to get there.

Western Kentucky ranks second in the NCAA in points scored and 90th in points allowed because it is a perfect team. At no point this season has WKU scored fewer than 31 points, which includes games against clock-grinding Army and 11th-ranked Michigan State. It’s scored 41+ in each of its last six games.

At the center of that universe is Zappe, who needs only 288 yards in Boca to pass BJ Symons (from, naturally, Tech) to set the NCAA’s single-season passing yards record. Zappe threw nearly 47 passes per game at Houston Baptist in 2019, making him the perfect transfer candidate for a Hilltopper team damned to a balanced offense in its three years post-Mike White.

He’s thrown the ball 630 times this season as Western Kentucky has realized its destiny as the 2009 Houston Cougars. He’ll need 80 more attempts to set the FBS record, which sounds absurd but probably isn’t.

Standing in his way will be Appalachian State, which ranks 12th in the nation when it comes to passer rating allowed (114.7, 50+ points lower than Zappe’s current mark) and 31st in passing yards allowed (206 per game). This would be intimidating, but Marshall was allowing fewer than 195 passing yards per game before WKU showed up and threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns last month.

App State has a perfectly useful aerial attack and a running back tandem that’s powered them to more than 180 rushing yards per game and a top 25 scoring mark. The Hilltoppers will likely let them score as quickly as possible in order to get Zappe the 100 passes he deserves.

The bet: Over 68 points. Bailey Zappe might hit that on his own, since this is his last chance at glory before he measures in at 5’11 at the scouting combine and gets drafted by the Jets.

The opposite of Western Kentucky-Appalachian State: The Las Vegas Bowl

© MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL

Fact to consider: Both these fanbases will be very, very drunk before kickoff.

Arizona State ran the ball on 60 percent of its snaps this fall. Wisconsin would like nothing more than for the forward pass to be outlawed.

And now these teams meet in Las Vegas in a bacchanal of Korbel brandy and blunt wraps. This confluence of a perpetual “top party school” honoree and the state with five of the top six drunkest cities in America will battle in a bowl whose most frequent participant is teetotaling BYU. It will not be a good game.

Like a horrible community college improv troupe, Wisconsin’s passing offense works only when Graham Mertz’s script is perfectly delivered and there’s no need for him to deviate from the plan.

State’s Jayden Daniels has a 10:9 TD:INT ratio to Mertz’s 9:10, but he’ll have to work above and beyond his capacities against the Badgers extremely Wisconsin defense full of two-star former quarterbacks from upper Udder Falls, WI who, like Kenny Rogers before them, were raised on the dairy. The Badgers rank sixth in the FBS in scoring defense and force almost two turnovers per game, which helps make up for the Mertz of it all.

Daniels won’t have either of his top two tailbacks to rely on. Rachaad White will skip the game to prep for the draft and Deamonte Trayanum put his name in the transfer portal. That’s nearly 40 percent of the Sun Devils’ total offense out the door against an elite defense with limited passing help to make up for it. That’ll pretty much all be on the junior QB’s shoulders, unless Herm Edwards really wants to try his third-string RB against a Wisconsin defense that’s allowed only 2.1 yards per carry this season.

So what we’ll have here is one offense forced to throw the ball against another that very much hopes it will not have to. The Badgers’ purest hope is that they’ll be able to hand the ball off to Braelon Allen 40 times and maybe work a couple of tight end crossing routes into the offense. The Sun Devils will have to hope their turnover-prone quarterback finds room to operate against a defense with 15 interceptions this fall.

Ultimately, we’re probably gonna get an ugly tribute to pre-war college football. Which will be a little easier to handle thanks to all the booze.

The bet: Wisconsin -7 and maybe UNDER 45 points.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).