Abivax to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to provide an update on the disinterested shareholder approval requirements for the previously completed equity private placement of its subsidiary Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel'), which closed on November 29, 2021 for gross proceeds of $8,600,000 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering'). The proceeds of the Flying Nickel Offering are currently held in escrow, pending completion of certain escrow release conditions. The escrow release conditions include approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX'), which, as a condition of approval of the Flying Nickel Offering, requires that the Flying Nickel Offering be approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Company (the 'Flying Nickel Resolution') at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). For the purposes of determining disinterested shareholder approval, those shareholders of the Company that participated in the Flying Nickel Offering (the 'Interested Shareholders') will not be permitted to vote on the Flying Nickel Resolution at the Meeting.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO