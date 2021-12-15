ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abivax to Present at the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

Abivax's presentation at the virtual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference scheduled for Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 12:00-12:40 pm ET (9:00-9:40 am PST and 6:00-6:40 pm CET) FDA end-of-phase-2 feedback received, raising no objections to proceeding ABX464 into. pivotal phase 3 testing in ulcerative colitis (UC) Abivax is focusing its...

Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Calliditas Snags FDA Nod, Novartis to Buy Back $15B In Shares, Valneva Touts Vaccine Data, Immix, Bionomics Debut On Wall Street

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Calliditas Gets Conditional Approval For Kidney Inflammation Disease Drug. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)'s (NASDAQ: CALT) announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Tarpeyo delayed release capsules to reduce proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy at risk of rapid disease progression.
J.P. Morgan Launches Firm’s First Active Sustainability ETF

J.P. Morgan has announced in a press release the launch of their first active, sustainable ETF, the JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF (TEMP). The fund is one that utilizes artificial intelligence along with the insights of J.P. Morgan Asset Management’s portfolio management teams to identify securities and manage the portfolio.
Kymera's First R&D Day Highlights Clinical Success and Reveals 5-Year Plan

Kymera CEO Dr. Nello Mainolfi (Photo courtesy of Kymera) In addition to showcasing data from their in-progress Phase I clinical trial, Kymera Therapeutics also announced their newest development program and outlined the company’s 5-year plan in their very first R&D Day. The primary advantage offered by targeted protein degradation...
Walgreens downgraded at Morgan Stanley on healthcare strategy

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) has lost ~1.8% in the pre-market after Morgan Stanley downgraded the pharmacy chain operator to Underweight from Equal Weight. About 38.5K Walgreens (WBA) shares have changed hands so far compared to the 65-day average volume of ~6.1M. In supporting her thesis, the analyst Ricky Goldwasser laments...
Calliditas Scores Milestone First Approval for IgAN Proteinuria Drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Calliditas Therapeutics' delayed-release capsule TARPEYO for the treatment of proteinuria, in a milestone decision that elevates the company's status into a commercial-stage company. It is also a milestone for the immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) community, as TARPEYO becomes the first and only FDA-approved treatment to reduce proteinuria in this condition.
Silver Elephant's Flying Nickel Private Placement Vote to Exclude Interested Shareholders

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ('Silver Elephant', or the 'Company') (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to provide an update on the disinterested shareholder approval requirements for the previously completed equity private placement of its subsidiary Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ('Flying Nickel'), which closed on November 29, 2021 for gross proceeds of $8,600,000 (the 'Flying Nickel Offering'). The proceeds of the Flying Nickel Offering are currently held in escrow, pending completion of certain escrow release conditions. The escrow release conditions include approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange ('TSX'), which, as a condition of approval of the Flying Nickel Offering, requires that the Flying Nickel Offering be approved by an ordinary resolution of disinterested shareholders of the Company (the 'Flying Nickel Resolution') at the Company's upcoming special meeting of shareholders to be held on December 22, 2021 (the 'Meeting'). For the purposes of determining disinterested shareholder approval, those shareholders of the Company that participated in the Flying Nickel Offering (the 'Interested Shareholders') will not be permitted to vote on the Flying Nickel Resolution at the Meeting.
Schermerhorn Presents at AAR Annual Meeting

Associate Professor of Religious Studies Seth Schermerhorn recently presented two papers at the American Academy of Religion (AAR) annual meeting in San Antonio, Texas. He also served as respondent. Schermerhorn presented a paper titled "Christianity Embedded into the Landscape: Ambient Catholicism in an Indigenous Community Divided by the U.S.-Mexico International...
Twin Health expands its operations in India; appoints Prabh Singh as its CEO

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Twin Health, makers of the Whole-Body Digital Twintrade;technology, today announced the appointment of Prabh Singh as the CEO for its India operations. Founded in 2018, Twin Health invented the Whole-Body Digital Twintrade;to reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases like Type 2 Diabetes, while improving energy and physical health. The health tech firm had recently raised $155 million Series C funding to scale its presence in India and the U.S.
Pfizer executives say Covid could become endemic by 2024

Covid could become an endemic disease by 2024, Pfizer executives said. Endemic means the coronavirus will not disappear but rather will become a vaccinated-protected ailment like the flu. The timing could vary from place to place, with some regions moving to an endemic model in the next year or two,...
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genfit Spikes On Liver Disease Drug Licensing Deal, Lyell Gets Nod For Solid Tumor Study, Decision-Day For Intra-Cellular, Argenx

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Merck Announces Publication Of Positive Data From Late-Stage Study Of Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the New England Journal of Medicines has published findings from the...
FDA Approves Veru’s ENTADFI Oral Capsule

Veru, Inc. (VERU), an oncology biopharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved its ENTADFI (finasteride and tadalafil) capsule for oral use. The capsule is designed to treat urinary tract symptoms caused by an enlarged prostate called benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). ENTADFI has also shown...
John Theurer Cancer Center Investigators Present Pioneering Research at the American Society of Hematology Annual Conference

Findings Continue to Change the Treatment of Blood Cancers. Newswise — Researchers from Hackensack Meridian Health John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), a part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present updates on treatment advances in multiple myeloma, lymphoma, leukemia, and bone marrow transplantation at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, to be held virtually and live at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta from December 11-14, 2021.
EVgo soars after J.P. Morgan calls it a fast charging leader

J.P. Morgan starts off coverage on EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) with an Overweight rating. Analyst Bill Peterson and team anticipate EVGO driving outsized revenue growth on rapidly increasing fleet adoption and higher utilization. "We see a compelling use case for fast charging, especially in the retail and fleet segments where the company...
