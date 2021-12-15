Pokémon GO Battle League: Ultra League meta tier list

As is tradition in Pokémon GO, GO Battle League’s season start only saw Great League and Great League Remix open their gates to trainers at the beginning of Season 10. However, the shift change is now upon us: Ultra League and Ultra League Remix have taken over.

This weight class raises the maximum limit for Competition Points (CP) to 2,500, significantly expanding the pool of eligible Pokémon candidates for teams. The two competitions will remain active until December 27, 2021. This guide will give you an overview of the best Pokémon for the Ultra League. Just scroll down below for everything you need to know about the Ultra League.

Pokémon GO – Ultra League: Best Pokémon

First of all, it should be noted that not every user owns every Pokémon, so the question of the best Pokémon for Ultra League cannot be answered individually for everyone. In addition, the required investment of Stardust and especially XL Candies for a really powerful Ultra League team is much weightier than that for a Great League line-up. If your Stardust reserves are low, choose wisely which monsters to upgrade and refill them with the help of our Stardust farming tips.

The following rankings are based on PvPoke‘s open-source simulations and should give you an idea of which Pokémon are most useful. If you need some help with the basic terms used, you can read all about them in our Great League guide.

Leads

Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Talonflame (XL) (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge) Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball) Pidgeot (XL) (Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird) Abomasnow (XL) (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Energy Ball) Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Scrafty (XL) (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)

As you can see, the elites of Ultra League are completely pumped up with XL Candy to get right up to the CP limit of the league and get the most out of their performance. However, don’t let this discourage you. While Pokémon not upgraded with XL Candies aren’t quite as strong, they still perform solidly in principle. The top meta almost makes Ultra League look like a kind of XL Great League in terms of leads – Halloween debutant Trevenant is back on top but has a tough rival on its heels in Talonflame.

Safe Switches

Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Zangoose (XL) (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash) Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast) Giratina (Altered Forme) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak) (Shadow) Politoed (XL) (Mud Shot, Weather Ball (Water), Blizzard) (Shadow) Suicune (Snarl, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam) Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)

Here’s a shocker: Trevenant occupies the first rank. The Ghost-Grass combo is really useful, and you can expect the angry tree to be on the ban list next season for Remix. Until then, Dark and Ghost-type attacks such as those delivered by Zangoose and Giratina are your best weapons to keep Mr. Creepy Tree away from you. Politoed and Suicune – whose regular and Shadow forms are virtually equally good here – have useful Ice attacks to offer against the dominating monster as well, but have to fear for Trevenant’s Seed Bomb in return. Guaranteed mutual destruction in action.

Closers

Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Regice (Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake) Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake) Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball) Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake)

The qualities of the three giants once again lift them to the top of the Closers ranking – their truly fabulous toughness, combined with devastating attacks, makes them ideal for battles without shields. With Ho-Oh, you’ll find another strong counter to Trevenant, which can bombard the tree with fire from above and then finish it off with Brave Bird. Earthquake is great insurance against Steel and Rock types. Speaking of steel, Steelix has become a real mainstay for many teams since the Dragon Tail buff a few months ago and even has an arrow in its quiver against Trevenant thanks to Crunch.

Attackers

Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball) Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake) Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast) Clefable (XL) (Charm, Moonblast, Meteor Mash) Sylveon (Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock) Mandibuzz (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace) Umbreon (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort)

In the comeback king category, toughness counts as much as a high attack speed to destroy the enemy’s shields. Charm users are notorious for their strength in this discipline, and Steel types are particularly resilient. In addition, there are solid compromises of these two requirements such as Jellicent, Mandibuzz, and Umbreon. If you don’t have an Umbreon with Last Resort yet, be sure to take advantage of the Community Day in December 2021 to evolve one of your Eevees into the Dark-type Pokémon during the event, which automatically grants it this special attack.

Some additional options that are widely available include Articuno (Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane) and Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) as Leads, Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) and Alolan Ninetales (Charm, Weather Ball (Ice), Dazzling Gleam) as Attackers, Lapras (Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam) and again Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) as Safe Witches, and Talonflame (XL) (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge) and Escavalier (Counter, Megahorn, Drill Run) as Closers.

Don’t worry if you can’t build a team from these Pokémon specifically – creativity in building compositions is a core part of the PvP leagues in Pokémon GO and many improvised teams can work wonders and climb the ranks successfully.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.