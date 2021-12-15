ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon GO Battle League: Ultra League meta tier list

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vvgCD_0dNhhjsS00

As is tradition in Pokémon GO, GO Battle League’s season start only saw Great League and Great League Remix open their gates to trainers at the beginning of Season 10. However, the shift change is now upon us: Ultra League and Ultra League Remix have taken over.

This weight class raises the maximum limit for Competition Points (CP) to 2,500, significantly expanding the pool of eligible Pokémon candidates for teams. The two competitions will remain active until December 27, 2021. This guide will give you an overview of the best Pokémon for the Ultra League. Just scroll down below for everything you need to know about the Ultra League.

Pokémon GO – Ultra League: Best Pokémon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELn1t_0dNhhjsS00

First of all, it should be noted that not every user owns every Pokémon, so the question of the best Pokémon for Ultra League cannot be answered individually for everyone. In addition, the required investment of Stardust and especially XL Candies for a really powerful Ultra League team is much weightier than that for a Great League line-up. If your Stardust reserves are low, choose wisely which monsters to upgrade and refill them with the help of our Stardust farming tips.

The following rankings are based on PvPoke‘s open-source simulations and should give you an idea of which Pokémon are most useful. If you need some help with the basic terms used, you can read all about them in our Great League guide.

Leads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kD6GD_0dNhhjsS00
  1. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  2. Talonflame (XL) (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge)
  3. Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)
  4. Pidgeot (XL) (Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
  5. Abomasnow (XL) (Powder Snow, Weather Ball (Ice), Energy Ball)
  6. Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon)
  7. Scrafty (XL) (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch)
  8. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)

As you can see, the elites of Ultra League are completely pumped up with XL Candy to get right up to the CP limit of the league and get the most out of their performance. However, don’t let this discourage you. While Pokémon not upgraded with XL Candies aren’t quite as strong, they still perform solidly in principle. The top meta almost makes Ultra League look like a kind of XL Great League in terms of leads – Halloween debutant Trevenant is back on top but has a tough rival on its heels in Talonflame.

Safe Switches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwiIe_0dNhhjsS00
  1. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  2. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  3. Zangoose (XL) (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash)
  4. Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast)
  5. Giratina (Altered Forme) (Shadow Claw, Dragon Claw, Shadow Sneak)
  6. (Shadow) Politoed (XL) (Mud Shot, Weather Ball (Water), Blizzard)
  7. (Shadow) Suicune (Snarl, Bubble Beam, Ice Beam)
  8. Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)

Here’s a shocker: Trevenant occupies the first rank. The Ghost-Grass combo is really useful, and you can expect the angry tree to be on the ban list next season for Remix. Until then, Dark and Ghost-type attacks such as those delivered by Zangoose and Giratina are your best weapons to keep Mr. Creepy Tree away from you. Politoed and Suicune – whose regular and Shadow forms are virtually equally good here – have useful Ice attacks to offer against the dominating monster as well, but have to fear for Trevenant’s Seed Bomb in return. Guaranteed mutual destruction in action.

Closers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yt5v3_0dNhhjsS00
  1. Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon)
  2. Regice (Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake)
  3. Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)
  4. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  5. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  6. Ho-Oh (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Earthquake)
  7. Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball)
  8. Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake)

The qualities of the three giants once again lift them to the top of the Closers ranking – their truly fabulous toughness, combined with devastating attacks, makes them ideal for battles without shields. With Ho-Oh, you’ll find another strong counter to Trevenant, which can bombard the tree with fire from above and then finish it off with Brave Bird. Earthquake is great insurance against Steel and Rock types. Speaking of steel, Steelix has become a real mainstay for many teams since the Dragon Tail buff a few months ago and even has an arrow in its quiver against Trevenant thanks to Crunch.

Attackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nt7vK_0dNhhjsS00
  1. Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon)
  2. Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)
  3. Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake)
  4. Cresselia (Psycho Cut, Grass Knot, Moonblast)
  5. Clefable (XL) (Charm, Moonblast, Meteor Mash)
  6. Sylveon (Charm, Moonblast, Psyshock)
  7. Mandibuzz (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace)
  8. Umbreon (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Last Resort)

In the comeback king category, toughness counts as much as a high attack speed to destroy the enemy’s shields. Charm users are notorious for their strength in this discipline, and Steel types are particularly resilient. In addition, there are solid compromises of these two requirements such as Jellicent, Mandibuzz, and Umbreon. If you don’t have an Umbreon with Last Resort yet, be sure to take advantage of the Community Day in December 2021 to evolve one of your Eevees into the Dark-type Pokémon during the event, which automatically grants it this special attack.

Some additional options that are widely available include Articuno (Ice Shard, Icy Wind, Hurricane) and Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) as Leads, Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) and Alolan Ninetales (Charm, Weather Ball (Ice), Dazzling Gleam) as Attackers, Lapras (Ice Shard, Surf, Ice Beam) and again Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) as Safe Witches, and Talonflame (XL) (Incinerate, Brave Bird, Flame Charge) and Escavalier (Counter, Megahorn, Drill Run) as Closers.

Don’t worry if you can’t build a team from these Pokémon specifically – creativity in building compositions is a core part of the PvP leagues in Pokémon GO and many improvised teams can work wonders and climb the ranks successfully.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Tier List V2.6 - the best champions

An updated Wild Rift tier list will help you pick the appropriate champion that will suit your gameplay style perfectly. December 6th, 2021 - Wild Rift tier list has been updated to patch 2.6, adjusted the tier of each champion, added new units Upcoming new champions: Gangplank, Gnar, Illaoi, Kindred, Twitch, Vladimir, Kalista.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The best moveset for Druddigon in Pokémon Go

Druddigon is a Dragon-type Pokémon that you might have the chance to capture and add to your party. But, if you do, you’ll want to figure how to best fit it alongside your other team and how to best use it in the Battle League. In this guide, we will share the best moveset for Druddigon in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO How to Get Vibrava

With the Dragonspiral Descent event in full flow in Pokémon GO, many trainers are asking where they can get their hands on a Vibrava. This Pokémon is one of many necessary to complete the Collection Challenge, and while the others aren’t too troubling, some fans are having problems tracking down this desert-dwelling dragon.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite Tier List for December 2021: The best Pokémon ranked

Pokémon Unite has recently had a massive update. Developers have added a new map skin for Remoat Stadium, revealed the moveset for the upcoming Pokémon Dragonite, and has made changes to a few of the Pokémon such as buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to their kits in the latest patch update. This Pokemon Unite Tier List for December 2021 will provide players with the best meta picks of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Tier List#The League#Pok Mon Go Battle League#Battle League#Great League#The Ultra League#Stardust#Bubble Beam#Focus Blast
The Game Haus

Magic Arena Standard Meta Tier List December 2021

When it comes to Standard, players often times prefer a diverse meta with plenty of options in deck choices. Crimson Vow gave the format a healthy injection of interesting cards and new archetypes, but unfortunately for competitors, it wasn’t quite enough to shake up Standard. Some familiar decks still sit firmly on the top of the meta. Aggro decks and control decks have a strangle hold on the meta at the moment, leaving midrange options a bit in the dust. There is still plenty of experimenting left to be done in this Standard format, but whose to say if anyone can crack the Epiphany code.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.24: Full List of Preseason 2022 Changes

League of Legends Patch 11.24 has reworked several changes that were introduced to the game in the previous patch. Patch 11.23 had also kickstarted the preseason, with Riot Games introducing new items, skins, runes and even two new drakes. As preseason 2022 continues to be played by League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list - The best characters ranked

Best characters sorted on our DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list - Global version. Since not a lot going on at the moment in-game, we figure out to make a DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list. Because why not? We make power rankings and we argue with other people about our favourite units. It’s fun. With that being said, every Dokkan Battle tier list is opinion-based, but we tried to be as objective as we can.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pokemon
gamepur.com

Best Pokémon Teams for the Holiday Cup 2021 in Pokémon Go

The end of the year has arrived in Pokémon Go, and to celebrate the final months of 2021, you’ll have the chance to participate in the Holiday Cup 2021 competition. In it, you’ll have to use a Grass, Ghost, Electric, Flying, Ice, or Normal-type Pokémon, and they cannot be above 1,500 CP. So long as your Pokémon meets these requirements, you can use them in this competition. These are some of the best Pokémon teams you can use for the Holiday Cup 2021 in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT Set 6 Tier List Patch 11.24b and Meta Predictions

After a week of Cho’gaths and Akalis, the B patch has finally arrived! Much needed nerfs were given to many dominating units/comps, and some love was given to those not seeing much success. The meta should be shifting once again, as the race to “solve” 11.24B has begun. Here is the TFT Set 6 Tier List and TFT Comp Tier Predictions for patch 11.24B.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Catch Kyurem in Pokémon GO

How to catch a Kyurem is one of the most common questions trainers are asking at the moment now that the five-star December raids in Pokémon GO have reached their second rotation for the month. For those who are big fans of Unova’s Dragon-type Legendary Pokémon Reshiram, Zekrom, and...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

Pokémon Go: Dragonspiral Descent guide

As the Season of Heritage continues, the Dragonspiral Descent event is bringing Druddigon and other Dragonspiral Tower Pokémon to Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to make the most of this exciting new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Warzone Pacific Pistol Tier List

Warzone Pacific Season 1 is finally here, and it brought with it a slew of new pistols to play with. While not all the new pistols are worth considering, there are some gems in there that might be able to hang with the pistols that have dominated the Warzone meta for several seasons now. Here is our tier list power ranking every pistol in Warzone Pacific Season 1!
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

The Pokémon Go Holidays 2021 event introduces two new Pokémon

It’s nearly Christmas, and Niantic is ready to deck the halls with its Pokémon Go Holidays 2021 event. As detailed in a blog post, The two-part occasion brings new Pokémon, cheerful costumes for both the loveable creatures and your avatar, and, of course, event-exclusive field research that’s sure to keep you busy over the festive period.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Go announces short list of in-person event locations for February

Pokémon Go developer Niantic has named a short list of locations where it will hold in-person events next February, as part of the game's Pokémon Go Tour: Johto celebration. An initial day available to all players globally will take place on Saturday, 26th February - this was already announced and detailed. A separate, second day featuring in-person events with themed habitats will then be held on Sunday, 27th February.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Halo Infinite weapon tier list

Halo Infinite has a large arsenal that players can use to destroy their enemies. Weapons range from standard pistols to powerful sniper rifles that can kill enemies with a single bullet. Although using different weapons can maintain a fun and fresh experience, players should avoid some guns at all costs.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends, CS:GO streamer K1KA has died

Former semi-professional CS:GO player turned streamer Kristina “K1KA” Dukic died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to an announcement shared on her personal Instagram account. During her semi-pro CS:GO career, Dukic attended two events featured on HLTV’s database, Copenhagen Games Female in 2018 and 2019. She then branched out...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy