Pokemon GO Battle League: Ultra League Remix meta tier list

Coinciding with the start of the Ultra League in Season 10 of GO Battle League in Pokémon GO, Ultra League Remix opens its doors. The two formats replace Great League and Great League Remix, which were active at the launch of the season.

The Remix format uses the Competition Point (CP) limit from Ultra League, which is 2,500 CP, but bans the ten most popular pocket monsters from the previous season to mix things up. The two competitions will remain active until December 27, 2021. How you best adapt to Ultra League Remix and leave your rivals in the dust is revealed in this guide.

Ultra League Remix: Banned Pokémon in Season 10

Venusaur

Alolan Muk

Umbreon

Swampert

Empoleon

Togekiss

Giratina (Altered Forme)

Cresselia

Talonflame

Obstagoon

Pokémon GO – Ultra League Remix: Best Pokémon

As in the regular Ultra League format, the remix is dominated by Pokémon that have been upgraded to the eligible CP cap with XL Candies. In general, the normal variants naturally do a little worse but are still useful members of your team.

The following rankings are based on PvPoke‘s open-source simulations and are meant to give you an idea of which Pokémon are particularly useful in the limited format. If you need a little help with the basic terms, you can read all about them in our guide to Great League.

Leads

Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball) Pidgeot (XL) (Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird) Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Shadow Punch) Shadow Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide) Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide)

The Remix rules have an unintended side effect this season: some of the best counters to the dominant Trevenant, which was only introduced around Halloween 2021, have ended up on the ban list. However, except for Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Machamp, and Deoxys, these Leads do provide you with some solid counterweights to Trevenant.

Safe Switches

Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide) (Shadow) Drapion (XL) (Poison Sting, Crunch, Aqua Tail) Zangoose (XL) (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash) Shadow Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power) Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower) Dragalge (XL) (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage)

Poison-type Pokémon like Drapion and Nidoqueen can put in some dominating plays here, and the scorpion, in particular, cleans up with broad utility and wins in some key duels, including against Jellicent and Gengar. Everyone’s favorite Poison queen, on the other hand, is best played when facing monsters like Machamp or Scrafty as leads.

Closers

Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Regice (Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake) Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball) Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide) Giratina (Origin Forme) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Dragon Pulse) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Cofagrigus (XL) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic)

In addition to the Regi brothers, firmly established as the Closer elite anway, and the omnipresent Trevenant, the versatile Deoxys and Giratina stand out as tough nuts to crack. Galarian Stunfisk proves once again that investments in leveling it up are paid back with interest – seriously, this Pokémon is one of the most useful around when it comes to PvP battles in Pokémon GO, leaving its mark in both Great and Ultra League.

Attackers

Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball) Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon) Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide) Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake) Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake) Scrafty (XL) (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch) Mandibuzz (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace) Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power)

These Pokémon are one thing above all else: reliable. Rely on these monsters if you’ve fallen behind in a duel and are out of shields while your opponent still has them. Once again, Steel types are a trump card here, but the regular Nidoqueen can also excel in this category – note that the Shadow variant doesn’t shine in this role because it has less defensive staying power. This shows how important it is to have several versions of the same Pokémon in your collection to serve in a number of situations – even small differences are sometimes critical.

Some other options that are widely available are found in Primeape (XL) (Counter, Cross Chop, Close Combat) and Shadow Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power) as Leads, Clefable (XL) (Charm, Moonblast, Meteor Mash) and Forretress (Bug Bite, Earthquake, Mirror Shot) as Attackers, Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) and Mew (Shadow Claw, Wild Charge, Surf) as Safe Switches, and Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball) and Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake) as Closers.

It shouldn’t be a headache if you can’t build a team out of these Pokémon – it doesn’t mean you literally can’t win any battles. Remember that not everyone possesses the Pokémon on this list. Remix is meant to be an experimental format anyway, with many trainers competing with quite wild compositions. Unleash your creativity and you will be able to climb the ranks after some trial and error!

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.