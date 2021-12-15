ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Battle League: Ultra League Remix meta tier list

By GLHF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVocv_0dNhhgEH00

Coinciding with the start of the Ultra League in Season 10 of GO Battle League in Pokémon GO, Ultra League Remix opens its doors. The two formats replace Great League and Great League Remix, which were active at the launch of the season.

The Remix format uses the Competition Point (CP) limit from Ultra League, which is 2,500 CP, but bans the ten most popular pocket monsters from the previous season to mix things up. The two competitions will remain active until December 27, 2021. How you best adapt to Ultra League Remix and leave your rivals in the dust is revealed in this guide.

Ultra League Remix: Banned Pokémon in Season 10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283gxU_0dNhhgEH00
  • Venusaur
  • Alolan Muk
  • Umbreon
  • Swampert
  • Empoleon
  • Togekiss
  • Giratina (Altered Forme)
  • Cresselia
  • Talonflame
  • Obstagoon

Pokémon GO – Ultra League Remix: Best Pokémon

As in the regular Ultra League format, the remix is dominated by Pokémon that have been upgraded to the eligible CP cap with XL Candies. In general, the normal variants naturally do a little worse but are still useful members of your team.

The following rankings are based on PvPoke‘s open-source simulations and are meant to give you an idea of which Pokémon are particularly useful in the limited format. If you need a little help with the basic terms, you can read all about them in our guide to Great League.

Leads

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nt7vK_0dNhhgEH00
  1. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  2. Jellicent (XL) (Hex, Bubble Beam, Shadow Ball)
  3. Pidgeot (XL) (Gust, Feather Dance, Brave Bird)
  4. Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball)
  5. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  6. Gengar (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Shadow Punch)
  7. Shadow Machamp (Counter, Cross Chop, Rock Slide)
  8. Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide)

The Remix rules have an unintended side effect this season: some of the best counters to the dominant Trevenant, which was only introduced around Halloween 2021, have ended up on the ban list. However, except for Galarian Stunfisk, Shadow Machamp, and Deoxys, these Leads do provide you with some solid counterweights to Trevenant.

Safe Switches

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XAZw_0dNhhgEH00
  1. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  2. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  3. Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide)
  4. (Shadow) Drapion (XL) (Poison Sting, Crunch, Aqua Tail)
  5. Zangoose (XL) (Shadow Claw, Close Combat, Night Slash)
  6. Shadow Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power)
  7. Shadow Snorlax (Lick, Body Slam, Superpower)
  8. Dragalge (XL) (Dragon Tail, Aqua Tail, Outrage)

Poison-type Pokémon like Drapion and Nidoqueen can put in some dominating plays here, and the scorpion, in particular, cleans up with broad utility and wins in some key duels, including against Jellicent and Gengar. Everyone’s favorite Poison queen, on the other hand, is best played when facing monsters like Machamp or Scrafty as leads.

Closers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jexTM_0dNhhgEH00
  1. Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon)
  2. Regice (Lock On, Blizzard, Earthquake)
  3. Trevenant (XL) (Shadow Claw, Seed Bomb, Shadow Ball)
  4. Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast)
  5. Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide)
  6. Giratina (Origin Forme) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Dragon Pulse)
  7. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  8. Cofagrigus (XL) (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, Psychic)

In addition to the Regi brothers, firmly established as the Closer elite anway, and the omnipresent Trevenant, the versatile Deoxys and Giratina stand out as tough nuts to crack. Galarian Stunfisk proves once again that investments in leveling it up are paid back with interest – seriously, this Pokémon is one of the most useful around when it comes to PvP battles in Pokémon GO, leaving its mark in both Great and Ultra League.

Attackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31n9k0_0dNhhgEH00
  1. Drifblim (XL) (Hex, Icy Wind, Shadow Ball)
  2. Registeel (XL) (Lock On, Focus Blast, Flash Cannon)
  3. Deoxys (Defense Forme) (XL) (Counter, Psycho Boost, Rock Slide)
  4. Galarian Stunfisk (XL) (Mud Shot, Rock Slide, Earthquake)
  5. Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake)
  6. Scrafty (XL) (Counter, Foul Play, Power-Up Punch)
  7. Mandibuzz (XL) (Snarl, Foul Play, Aerial Ace)
  8. Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power)

These Pokémon are one thing above all else: reliable. Rely on these monsters if you’ve fallen behind in a duel and are out of shields while your opponent still has them. Once again, Steel types are a trump card here, but the regular Nidoqueen can also excel in this category – note that the Shadow variant doesn’t shine in this role because it has less defensive staying power. This shows how important it is to have several versions of the same Pokémon in your collection to serve in a number of situations – even small differences are sometimes critical.

Some other options that are widely available are found in Primeape (XL) (Counter, Cross Chop, Close Combat) and Shadow Nidoqueen (XL) (Poison Jab, Poison Fang, Earth Power) as Leads, Clefable (XL) (Charm, Moonblast, Meteor Mash) and Forretress (Bug Bite, Earthquake, Mirror Shot) as Attackers, Regirock (Lock On, Stone Edge, Focus Blast) and Mew (Shadow Claw, Wild Charge, Surf) as Safe Switches, and Shadow Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge, Shadow Ball) and Steelix (XL) (Dragon Tail, Crunch, Earthquake) as Closers.

It shouldn’t be a headache if you can’t build a team out of these Pokémon – it doesn’t mean you literally can’t win any battles. Remember that not everyone possesses the Pokémon on this list. Remix is meant to be an experimental format anyway, with many trainers competing with quite wild compositions. Unleash your creativity and you will be able to climb the ranks after some trial and error!

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
nichegamer.com

Zekrom Raid Counters for Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Go Season of Heritage event underway, and trainers can now take part in the Zekrom Raid. Here are Zekrom Raid Counters. The Pokemon Go: Season of Heritage event is currently underway. Yesterday, we covered what Niantic has planned this December to celebrate the holidays. In addition to the Pokemon GO December 2021 Community Day dates being revealed, Niantic also announced the return of the Reshiram and Zekrom raids. This time, both Zekrom and Reshiram will have their shiny variants for trainers to encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go What’s the Rarest Shiny Pokemon?

Finding a Shiny Pokemon is quite rare, which makes it even impossible to even catch all available Shiny Pokemon in the game. Some Shiny Pokemon spawn more often, while some Shiny Pokemon are almost impossible to find. For that reason, and for those wondering what’s the rarest Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go, we’ve made a list of the top 5 rare shiny Pokemon in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

League of Legends: Wild Rift Tier List V2.6 - the best champions

An updated Wild Rift tier list will help you pick the appropriate champion that will suit your gameplay style perfectly. December 6th, 2021 - Wild Rift tier list has been updated to patch 2.6, adjusted the tier of each champion, added new units Upcoming new champions: Gangplank, Gnar, Illaoi, Kindred, Twitch, Vladimir, Kalista.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Meta#Tier List#Pokemon Go Battle League#The Ultra League#Great League Remix#Umbreon#Bubble Beam#Rock Slide#Defense Forme#Psycho Boost
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Shiny League December Emerald Event Preview

The Pokemon Unite Shiny League by Daniel “aDrive” Clap is down to its final two months. On Saturday, December 11, the third of four Emerald Premier Events takes place. These events usually have the best turnout due to the overwhelming compensation on the line. Here’s a preview of the Pokemon Unite Shiny League December Emerald Event.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Magic Arena Standard Meta Tier List December 2021

When it comes to Standard, players often times prefer a diverse meta with plenty of options in deck choices. Crimson Vow gave the format a healthy injection of interesting cards and new archetypes, but unfortunately for competitors, it wasn’t quite enough to shake up Standard. Some familiar decks still sit firmly on the top of the meta. Aggro decks and control decks have a strangle hold on the meta at the moment, leaving midrange options a bit in the dust. There is still plenty of experimenting left to be done in this Standard format, but whose to say if anyone can crack the Epiphany code.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list - The best characters ranked

Best characters sorted on our DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list - Global version. Since not a lot going on at the moment in-game, we figure out to make a DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list. Because why not? We make power rankings and we argue with other people about our favourite units. It’s fun. With that being said, every Dokkan Battle tier list is opinion-based, but we tried to be as objective as we can.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Pokemon Go Dragonspiral Descent Expectations

Trainers, the next Dragonspiral Descent event in Pokemon Go has been announced, and starting from December 7, 2021, you’ll enjoy many features, bonuses, shiny Pokemon, and eventually catch the new Pokemon Druddigon. The Dragonspiral Descent event will take place from December 7, 2021, to December 12, 2021. Niantic and Pokemon...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Pokemon
gamepur.com

The Holiday Cup 2021 tier list in Pokémon Go

The end of the year has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, the Holiday Cup 2021 returns. You’ll be able to use any Pokémon, so long as they are a Grass, Ghost, Electric, Ice, Flying, or Normal-type Pokémon, and they do not exceed the 1,500 CP requirement. You only have a handful of choices with these requirements, which means you want to use the best Pokémon available to you. In this guide, we’re going to share the best Pokémon for the Lead, Switch, and Closer role in this Holiday Cup 2021 tier list for Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.24: Full List of Preseason 2022 Changes

League of Legends Patch 11.24 has reworked several changes that were introduced to the game in the previous patch. Patch 11.23 had also kickstarted the preseason, with Riot Games introducing new items, skins, runes and even two new drakes. As preseason 2022 continues to be played by League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Pokemon Unite Snowball Battle in Shivre City

Joining in on the holiday festivities is a brand new game mode: Snowball Battle in Shivre City! This 4v4 game mode places players in a very small map. Since Pokemon Unite Snowball Battle is the key to unlocking the unique Christmas themed event rewards, make sure to spam Snowball Battle while its still available.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

TFT Set 6 Tier List Patch 11.24b and Meta Predictions

After a week of Cho’gaths and Akalis, the B patch has finally arrived! Much needed nerfs were given to many dominating units/comps, and some love was given to those not seeing much success. The meta should be shifting once again, as the race to “solve” 11.24B has begun. Here is the TFT Set 6 Tier List and TFT Comp Tier Predictions for patch 11.24B.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Scanning a PokéStop In Pokemon Go

Learn how to scan a PokéStop in Pokémon GO! You may have noticed Field Research that asks you to scan the subject of a PokéStop or Gym. PokéStop Scanning is an opt-in feature that lets qualified Pokémon GO Trainers record videos of PokéStops and Gyms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best Gods Tier List

Smite has more than 100 gods from more than a dozen pantheons, but not all of them can be at the top of the pile. Here’s our Tier list of some of the best Gods in the game. Note that because each god performs differently in each game mode, just because they aren’t high on the tier list doesn’t mean they are completely invaluable, so don’t be afraid to give a lower-tier god a try!.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Halo Infinite weapon tier list

Halo Infinite has a large arsenal that players can use to destroy their enemies. Weapons range from standard pistols to powerful sniper rifles that can kill enemies with a single bullet. Although using different weapons can maintain a fun and fresh experience, players should avoid some guns at all costs.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends, CS:GO streamer K1KA has died

Former semi-professional CS:GO player turned streamer Kristina “K1KA” Dukic died on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to an announcement shared on her personal Instagram account. During her semi-pro CS:GO career, Dukic attended two events featured on HLTV’s database, Copenhagen Games Female in 2018 and 2019. She then branched out...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy