Cheerleader remembered after killed in storm

When the world was introduced to Jonshel Alexander nearly a decade ago, she was 12 years old and had just been cast in the movie Beasts of the Southern Wild. Although she wasn’t one of the main characters, she left a lasting impression on viewers and many felt that she had the potential to have a long career in the entertainment industry. Surprisingly, however, she didn’t make any other on-screen appearances after the film. Still, however, there was always hope that she would eventually return to the screen. Sadly, Jonshel’s life was cut short when she was shot and killed while sitting in a car in New Orleans. She was only 22 years old at the time of her death. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of actress Jonshel Alexander.

