Cheerleader remembered after killed in storm

By Marcos Icahuate, CNN Newsource, Mercedes Martinez
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNET, Mo. (KYMA, KECY/CNN) - A cheer team gathered together in remembrance of a teammate who was killed in a tornado over the weekend. 9-year-old Annistyn Rackley was one of many who passed away during the midwest tornado...

