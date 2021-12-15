ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

They're back: How to watch Tiger Woods and son Charlie at 2021 PNC Championship

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038oNm_0dNhgqUQ00
Photo by Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The dynamic duo took the golf world by storm one year ago. This week, Tiger Woods and son Charlie are back for what is sure to be more can’t-miss TV.

The Big Cat and his son are among the 20 teams in the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Grande Lakes in Orlando. The fun starts with pro-am rounds on Thursday and Friday and then the 36-hole tournament will be Saturday and Sunday. Tiger is scheduled to play the Friday pro-am.

Originally called the Father-Son Challenge, the event has expanded to include pro golfers and a parent or child. One prerequisite is that each group have a major championship winner.

Justin Thomas teamed up with his dad Mike to win the 2020 tournament. Tiger and Charlie finished seventh. Tiger was last seen playing golf in this event one year ago. In February, he suffered major injuries from a single-car crash in Los Angeles.

Golf Channel and NBC will have the TV coverage this week, while Peacock will have streaming coverage. Silly season or not, this should be fun.

How to watch

Note: All times listed are ET. All TV coverage will also be streamed/simulcast at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app.

Thursday

  • Golf Central, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Golf Channel

Friday

  • Golf Today, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Golf Channel
  • Golf Central, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Golf Channel
  • Pro-am, 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel
  • Golf Central, 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Saturday

  • Golf Central, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Golf Channel
  • First round, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Peacock
  • First round, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Golf Channel
  • First round, 2:30 to 6 p.m., NBC and Peacock
  • Golf Central, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Golf Channel

Sunday

  • Golf Central, 10 a.m. to noon, Golf Channel
  • Second round, 11 a.m. to noon, Peacock
  • Second round, noon to 1 p.m., Golf Channel
  • Second round, 1 to 4:30, NBC and Peacock
  • Golf Central, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Golf Channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Golf.com

This is the one thing Charlie Woods has that young Tiger Woods didn’t

Tiger Woods was handed a smartphone, was told to tap the screen and when he did, both the screen and his face lit up. There the 15-time major champion was, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. And there was his son, Charlie, hitting, pausing on the backswing, then leaning over on his right leg to pick up his tee. And club twirling. And fist-pumping. The PGA Tour had put together the video soon after Charlie’s appearance at last year’s PNC Championship, it logged over 75 million views (!), and now it was getting another.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas some tough-love advice

ORLANDO — The first time Justin Thomas played with Tiger Woods in a tournament setting, he was coming off the best stretch of golf of his life. He’d begun 2017 with back-to-back wins in Hawaii. He’d finished the year with his first major championship, his first playoff victory and a win at the CJ Cup. He’d picked up his first PGA Tour Player of the Year title and ascended to No. 3 in the world. And then he finished the season off with a trip to the Bahamas to play Woods’ Hero World Challenge, where he got paired with his childhood hero.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Golf, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Sports
Golf.com

After round with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas’ dad ‘surprised’ by progress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods hasn’t yet hit a shot at the 2021 PNC Championship — but the hype arrived before he did. The latest and best-sourced reporting on Woods’ recovery came straight from the mouth of Mike Thomas. That’s Mike Thomas, Justin’s father, Justin’s coach, Woods’ frequent playing partner and the PNC’s defending champion.
GOLF
Golf.com

John Daly being John Daly and a Tiger Woods report | PNC Diary, Day 2

ORLANDO, Fla. — Whenever I’m at a golf tournament in person I’m reminded of the ways in which golfers are different from their public reputations. These are real people, after all, not internet caricatures. But sometimes the internet caricatures have some truth to them. Sometimes they’re self-reinforcing,...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
Tiger Woods
New York Post

Meet Kathryn Tappen: The favorite to replace Michele Tafoya on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Kathryn Tappen has emerged as the favorite to replace Michele Tafoya on the sidelines of NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” next season. The Post’s Andrew Marchand broke the news on Tuesday that Tafoya has decided to leave the program after this season and that Tappen, who has filled in for Tafoya for the past three weeks, is the likely favorite to step into the role.
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

Tiger Woods said to be ‘impressive where he’s at’ as return to golf nears

The father of Justin Thomas got the first look at Tiger Woods playing a round of golf since his car crash 10 months ago and saw more than he expected. “It’s crazy how good he’s hitting — and far he’s hitting — for what he’s been through,” Mike Thomas said Thursday at the PNC Championship. “It’s impressive where he’s at.” Next up for Woods is playing in front of an audience. It’s one thing for the 15-time major champion to play with 12-year-old son Charlie, with Mike Thomas along for the ride, last week near his home in Florida. It’s another to tee it up in front of thousands of spectators and on network TV. Only 10 months ago, Woods shattered bones in his right leg, ankle, and foot when the SUV he was driving along a winding suburban road in Los Angeles crashed through a median and down a hill. Woods was immobilized for three months in a makeshift hospital bed in his house. He went from crutches to slowly walking. He was hitting balls on the back end of the range at Albany during his Hero World Challenge two weeks ago in the Bahamas. And while the PNC Championship — 20 teams of parents and children, one of them a major champion or Players Championship winner — is a family affair, the score counts. Woods will be able to ride a cart if he chooses. Woods was not expected until the Friday pro-am.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf World#Nbc Sports#Golf Channel Golf Central#Golf Channel Pro Am#Golf Channel First#Peacock First#Peacock Golf Central#Golf Channel Second#Peacock Second
Sports Illustrated

Tiger Woods Returns to the Course

Tiger Woods returns to competitive golf less than 10 months after he severely injured his right leg in a car crash. His presence at the PNC Championship today turns a quiet end-of-year tournament into a major event in the sports world. Today’s schedule also features the Celebration Bowl, which serves...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy