Arrest made in deadly double stabbing at Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in the deadly double stabbing at an Atlanta apartment last month.

Stefhon Hamilton, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday in northwest Atlanta. He has been charged with two counts felony murder, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at an apartment on Jackson Street on Nov. 22. They found 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt dead from stab wounds at the scene.

Investigators determined that a male suspect was allowed into the apartment and stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving.

Police later released surveillance video of the suspect walking through a parking garage wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a striped T-shirt. Police said the man is first seen outside the door closest to the victims’ apartment texting on his phone.

Police said the suspect stayed in the apartment for about an hour-and-a-half before he’s seen on surveillance video running down the hall with a large safe. At that point, he’s also wearing surgical gloves and a black baseball hat.

Friends described the young couple as pure, fun and always the first to lift others up with a kind word.

