ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Arrest made in deadly double stabbing at Atlanta apartment

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

ATLANTA — Police have made an arrest in the deadly double stabbing at an Atlanta apartment last month.

Stefhon Hamilton, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday in northwest Atlanta. He has been charged with two counts felony murder, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyDKW_0dNhgXuj00
Stefhon Hamilton Stefhon Hamilton, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday in northwest Atlanta. He has been charged with two counts felony murder, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at an apartment on Jackson Street on Nov. 22. They found 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt dead from stab wounds at the scene.

Investigators determined that a male suspect was allowed into the apartment and stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving.

Police later released surveillance video of the suspect walking through a parking garage wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a striped T-shirt. Police said the man is first seen outside the door closest to the victims’ apartment texting on his phone.

Police said the suspect stayed in the apartment for about an hour-and-a-half before he’s seen on surveillance video running down the hall with a large safe. At that point, he’s also wearing surgical gloves and a black baseball hat.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Friends described the young couple as pure, fun and always the first to lift others up with a kind word.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Donnie Williams
2d ago

May he rot in jail. My condolences to both families the victims didn't have to be taken away like that. Does serve as a reminder to watch who you let in your home.

Reply(3)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Hamilton, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Police officers can mistakenly draw their guns instead of their Tasers under high-stress situations because their ingrained training takes over, a psychologist testified Friday at the manslaughter trial of Kim Potter, the suburban Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright. Laurence...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Hat#Police#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
104K+
Followers
79K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy