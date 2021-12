Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer announced today that he is opting out of the Aggies' bowl game. On the season, the Dickinson, Texas native leads all Southeastern Conference tight ends with 40 receptions and is second with 515 yards (he's also scored four touchdowns this year). He was named as a finalist for the John Mackey Award for the second straight season and is considered to be a first round draft pick in the 2022 National Football League draft by most observers.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO