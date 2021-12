One of the biggest criticisms I hear about the wonderful city of Kalamazoo is that there are simply not enough fun things to do in the city, so many residents travel or even relocate in search of more fun and excitement in their lives. Kalamazoo does have escape rooms, movie theaters and even Chuck E. Cheese and countless parks and nature preserves. But it’s really not a very long list for a city this size. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate what we have and work to improve the liveliness of the area.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO