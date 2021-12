By any metric other than wins, the Falcons are a terrible team. Atlanta ranks 26th in points scored, 25th in total touchdowns, 28th in points given up, 32nd in sacks, and 22nd in total turnovers forced. The Falcons have been extraordinarily lucky with their divisional draws, playing both the AFC and NFC East. There is only one team — the Dallas Cowboys — with a record currently over .500 in the NFC East, while the AFC East boasts two teams with records below .500, as well as the Bills, who sit at 7-6. It’s safe to say that the Falcons have benefited from a weaker schedule.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO