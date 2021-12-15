Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

After being diagnosed with a terminal disease, Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali), the protagonist of the Apple TV+ sci-fi romance drama ‘Swan Song,’ goes through the five stages of grief not successively but simultaneously. As he makes the choice between letting his family experience the agony and grief of watching him die or ensuring that they will never know about his inevitable passing, Cameron takes the burden of pain and knowledge on his own shoulders and endures the collective onslaught of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
