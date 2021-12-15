Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

Let's face it: we all have sleepless nights, and most of the time, it's about work. Playing iconic Marvel vampire slayer Blade might just happen to be one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it's still something that comes with a huge weight of expectation — and way more than with most other big-screen parts. Fans expect a lot out of the performers behind their favorite characters, after all. It turns out that this huge weight of expectation — plus, well, the pressure to get it right — was enough to keep up Mahershala Ali.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO