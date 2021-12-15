ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mahershala Ali faces his 'Swan Song'

waldronnews.com
 3 days ago

Ali plays a terminally ill man...

www.waldronnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
okcheartandsoul.com

Michelle Obama appears in ‘black-ish’ season eight premiere; Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris reunite in ‘Swan Song’; and more

Rainbow, portrayed by Tracee Ellis Ross, and Andre, played by Anthony Anderson, attend a fundraiser, and the featured speaker at the event is Mrs. Obama. They invite her to dinner, and to their surprise, Michelle accepts their invitation. Back in October, the cast teased her appearance by sharing a photo...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Mahershala Ali Says He "Lost Sleep" Over His 'Eternals' Introduction

Let's face it: we all have sleepless nights, and most of the time, it's about work. Playing iconic Marvel vampire slayer Blade might just happen to be one of the coolest jobs in the world, but it's still something that comes with a huge weight of expectation — and way more than with most other big-screen parts. Fans expect a lot out of the performers behind their favorite characters, after all. It turns out that this huge weight of expectation — plus, well, the pressure to get it right — was enough to keep up Mahershala Ali.
MOVIES
Bossip

Mahershala Ali Reveals He's Embracing 'Added Layer Of Pressure' With BLADE

Mahershala Ali sat down with Stephen Colbert for an extended interview, where he revealed the added pressure of playing BLADE is there, but he isn’t running from it. In 2019, one of the highlights of Marvel’s Comic-Con appearance was the announcement that Mahershala Ali would be joining the MCU as BLADE. While many credit Robert Downey Jr. with building the Marvel Cinematic Universe, make no mistake about it, without Wesley Snipes’s BLADE franchise, Marvel wouldn’t have had any money for Iron Man.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahershala Ali
ComicBook

Mahershala Ali Already Training to Bulk up for Marvel's Blade

Oscar and Emmy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali is jumping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the new version of Blade, and apparently, Ali is already hard at work bulking up for the role. In a new interview with Stephen Colbert, Mahershala Ali was unpacking the recent reveal that his MCU version of played already made his debut. (SPOILERS) In the post-credits scene of Marvel's Eternals, human character Dane Whitman (Kit Harrington) is visited by Blade, as Dane is the heir to a blood-cursed sword known as the Ebony Blade. We only got to hear Blade in Eternals, but apparently the sight of him will be something different...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Swan Song Star Naomie Harris On Reuniting With Mahershala Ali, Finding Strength In Vulnerability, And That Last Scene Of No Time To Die [Interview]

Naomie Harris and Mahershala Ali shared the screen together in Barry Jenkins' Oscar-winning drama "Moonlight," and now the two have reunited for "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama from writer/director Benjamin Cleary that hits AppleTV+ this week. Harris plays Poppy, a musician, teacher, wife, and mother who is unlike the characters the actress has become known for. This is the opposite end of the spectrum from her James Bond franchise character Eve Moneypenny, a role Harris reprised earlier this year in "No Time to Die." I had the chance to briefly ask her about...
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

New this week: Roddy Ricch, ‘Swan Song’ and ‘The Larkins’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — What's better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song," Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It's a somber and emotional sci-fi drama, full of existential quandary as Ali's dying man struggles with his decision and the difficulty of letting go. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

Where Was Swan Song Filmed?

Directed by Benjamin Cleary, ‘Swan Song’ is a sci-fi romance drama film. The storyline is set in the not-so-distant future when scientists have developed methods not only to create a perfect clone of a human being but also to endow them with all the memories of the person. After being diagnosed with a terminal disease, graphic designer/illustrator Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali) decides to spare his family the agony and grief of watching him die slowly by agreeing to be replaced by a clone in their lives.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swan Song#Film Star
Empire

Swan Song Review

Contemplating big questions of mortality, identity and loyalty, Irish director Benjamin Cleary’s feature debut has sensitivity and style to match its sweeping narrative ambition. Featuring a superb dual performance by Mahershala Ali, Swan Song effectively balances science-fiction sentiments and distinctly human sentimentality to deliver an engaging study of what it truly means to be flesh and blood in a near-future world where those things can be synthesised to seamless perfection.
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Swan Song Ending, Explained

After being diagnosed with a terminal disease, Cameron Turner (Mahershala Ali), the protagonist of the Apple TV+ sci-fi romance drama ‘Swan Song,’ goes through the five stages of grief not successively but simultaneously. As he makes the choice between letting his family experience the agony and grief of watching him die or ensuring that they will never know about his inevitable passing, Cameron takes the burden of pain and knowledge on his own shoulders and endures the collective onslaught of denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.
MOVIES
blackchronicle.com

Mahershala Ali Says His Acting Was Inspired By This Hollywood Legend

What would you do if you had to choose between dying and leaving your family to grieve or dying and leaving behind a replacement SO much like you that your family never even realizes you’re gone?. That’s the question Cameron, the main character of ‘Swan Song’ faces in the...
MOVIES
/Film

Swan Song Director Benjamin Cleary On Envisioning The Future In His Sci-Fi Drama [Interview]

In 2016, writer/director Benjamin Cleary joined fellow countryman Martin McDonagh ("In Bruges," "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") on the short list of Irish filmmakers who have won an Oscar for directing a live-action short film. Five years and another short film later, Cleary is making his feature directorial debut with "Swan Song," a sci-fi drama set 20 years in the future.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Spike Lee Teams With Netflix for Multi-Year Creative Partnership

Academy Award-winner Spike Lee and his 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks have formed a multi-year creative partnership with Netflix, following successful collaborations on “Da 5 Bloods” and the “She’s Gotta Have It” series. News of the deal comes after Lee and Netflix collaborated on four projects, with Lee writing and directing “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It,” directing “Rodney King” and producing “See You Yesterday.” In previous interviews with Variety, the filmmaker has praised the streamer for taking the proverbial risk on projects like “Da 5 Bloods” and “She’s Gotta Have It” when other studios have turned them...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘A Journal for Jordan’ Review: Denzel Washington Directs Michael B. Jordan in a Baffling, Fact-Based Melodrama

“It wasn’t what I was expecting” is perhaps the cheapest piece of criticism that can be lobbed at a work of art, but in the case of, oh, a fact-based melodrama that pulls from both a) real life and b) the memoir written about it, some basic expectations are inevitable. Denzel Washington’s “A Journal for Jordan” certainly has a straightforward enough premise — per its own synopsis, it’s “based on the true story of First Sergeant Charles Monroe King (Michael B. Jordan) a soldier deployed to Iraq who begins to keep a journal of love and advice for his infant...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Michael B. Jordan Admits He’s ‘Fallen In Love’ With Lori Harvey

The ‘Creed’ star spoke about how his current relationship influenced his performance in his upcoming movie ‘A Journal For Jordan.’. Michael B. Jordan’s newest movie A Journal for Jordan paints him in a new light, as the romantic lead in the drama. He admitted that his current relationship influenced his performance in the movie during a Thursday December 9 interview on The View. When Joy Behar asked about why he’d chosen to finally take on a romantic role, the 34-year-old star admitted that falling in love in real life made him feel ready for the performance, and he’s been dating model and beauty entrepreneur Lori Harvey, 24.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy