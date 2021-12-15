ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers not interested in a Russell Westbrook-Ben Simmons trade

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOskM_0dNhcHBB00

Jake Fischer: The only outgoing call I confirmed was to Philadelphia for Ben Simmons… When I got the information that they called about Ben, the conversation pretty much was, “We’re interested in Ben. How would we get there?” The obvious solution is Russell Westbrook. He’s not a player on that Sixers list that they have.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eric Pincus @EricPincus

Latest @BleacherReport Could Lakers Realistically Unload Russell Westbrook for a Star Like Ben Simmons? Piggybacking on reports from @Shams Charania and @Jake Fischer – if the Lakers inquired about Simmons, that means they dangled RW. Speculation ensues… bleacherreport.com/articles/29515…5:15 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Betting odds on Ben Simmons’ next team if traded, per @betonline_ag

Trail Blazers: 7/4

Pacers: 2/1

Pelicans: 5/2

Knicks: 3/1

Celtics: 5/1

Lakers: 7/1

Nets: 10/1

Raptors: 10/1

Pistons: 12/1

Timberwolves: 12/1

Kings: 14/1

Cavaliers: 16/1 – 2:44 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Lakers?

ESPN/ABC Analyst Jeff Van Gundy tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson why you shouldn’t jump to conclusions on this summer’s blockbuster deal. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/6Yl0RXxB582:15 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L92kw_0dNhcHBB00

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Could the #Lakers be no longer sold on Russell Westbrook?

sportscasting.com/lakers-no-long…1:06 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Fresh odds have surfaced on Ben Simmons regarding his next team. The Lakers are rumored to be interested in Simmons, but 5 teams have better odds, according to @betonline_ag:

FAVORITE – Blazers: 7/4

Pacers: 2/1

Pelicans: 5/2

Knicks: 3/1

Celtics: 5/1

LAKERS: 7/1 – 12:59 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

#Sixers have received an influx of calls for Ben Simmons to get a jump on today, league sources say. One GM I spoke with remains pessimistic any deal gets done. “Daryl [Morey] is asking for the moon. I’m not sure he even wants to trade him right now.” – 12:02 PM

Matt Williams @StatsWilliams

Kevin Durant is averaging 42.5 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his last 2 games.

Over the last 40 years, the only other players to average a 40-point triple-double over a 2-game span are:

James Harden

Russell Westbrook

Michael Jordan – 11:07 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Kevin Durant Russell Westbrook

🤝

Publicly telling people they do not like them – 11:03 AM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Sources: Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps for Ben Simmons, I’m told.

More on the NBA trade market, including Jaylen Brown, Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jerami Grant and more with @Jake Fischer on the @Jorge Sierra podcast hoopshype.com/lists/nba-trad…11:01 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

While more players are now trade-eligible, the #Sixers still don’t have a swift solution to the Ben Simmons saga inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 10:48 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

ICYMI, today is December 15th, when a good portion of the league becomes trade eligible. As a result, the Ben Simmons discussions are, reportedly, heating up

Should you expect something to happen immediately? I have my doubts, which I explained on Monday: dailysix.com/sixers-week-in…10:28 AM

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters

The 𝑢𝑛𝑜𝑓𝑓𝑖𝑐𝑖𝑎𝑙 start to NBA trade season has officially begun!

@Derek Bodner joins me!

🏀Who would make a good trade partner?

🏀Best/worst case Ben Simmons scenarios

🏀Maximizing Maxey

🎧 on 🍎: https://t.co/I8J6eWkFmX

Everywhere else: https://t.co/JTqtPprnV1 pic.twitter.com/9Ls9TMGcJQ9:50 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85Id_0dNhcHBB00

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Kevin Durant last night:

✅ 34 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 11 AST

Durant is the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to average a 40-point triple-double over a two-game span.

He joins Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden. Westbrook and Harden have done so multiple times. pic.twitter.com/9WuFs9Rstd9:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeDJn_0dNhcHBB00

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, Youtube version. Among the topics, the Lakers have been linked to trade talk w/Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant. Are either realistic scenarios? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

youtu.be/RlkJKiKgnVI?t=…7:21 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Sixers injury report for Wednesday vs. Heat:

Questionable

Seth Curry, Right shoulder soreness

Joel Embiid, Rib soreness

Out

Aaron Henry, G League

Paul Reed, G League

Grant Riller, Right shoulder soreness

Ben Simmons, Personal Reasons

Jaden, Springer, Concussion protocol – 5:34 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers gave up so much to get Russell Westbrook, both in the deal itself and through the way they managed free agency afterward, that I don’t think there’d be much point in trading him for anything but Ben Simmons. They can’t get back the defense and depth they’ve lost. – 12:10 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 28 PTS

✅ 19 REB

✅ 9 AST

✅ 3 STL

Jokic has recorded at least 15p/10r/5a in each of his last 10 games.

The only other player since the ABA-NBA merger to record at least 10 such games in a row is Russell Westbrook (13). pic.twitter.com/LK0LOjOn8B9:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hWEu8_0dNhcHBB00

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Udoka said he showed his team video of the 5-game road trip were guys like D. Mitchell, LeBron and Westbrook were driving lanes unimpeded and his team needed to be more physical. Said he showed Tatum what he said to young Kawhi about not respecting the opponent too much. #Celtics10:18 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said the Celtics showed film of Russell Westbrook flexing, LeBron James going down the lane while Boston players basically walked the other way. He said the film session from the road trip had more than 100 clips. Celtics wanted to get back to defensive identity. – 10:11 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

[Succession finale spoilers]

Shiv: Westbrook

Tom: Kawhi

Logan: PG pic.twitter.com/DstczNQTWT3:48 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO1L3_0dNhcHBB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7xvg_0dNhcHBB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baHRS_0dNhcHBB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztYyE_0dNhcHBB00

Bill Oram @billoram

Russell Westbrook heads to the locker room with a pretty good limp after that collision at the rim. Lakers trail 52-49. LeBron with 11 points, 7 rebounds. – 10:38 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

A LeBron putback of a Westbrook miss was the final bucket of the first half, as LAL trail 52-49.

Lakers were out-boarded 24-20, including 6-3 on the offensive glass, and shot 43.2% overall. – 10:37 PM

The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn’t blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

Kevin Love and Ricky Rubio’s salaries would match Westbrook’s pricey deal, reuniting James with a former championship counterpart. But that structure would have little interest from the Cavaliers’ side and has not yet been discussed by the two teams, sources said. Outside of Love’s large number, there are simply few players aside from John Wall, for whom Westbrook was traded to Washington last summer, who are available for trade and come close to Westbrook’s earnings. -via Bleacher Report / December 14, 2021

The Wizards’ decision to trade Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason may have been in the best interest of the star point guard, but Washington GM Tommy Sheppard attests that Westbrook was “professional” and never demanded a trade from the team. “I really have to make sure the record is straight on that,” Sheppard said in an interview with NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “Russell actually never asked to move on. He just said, ‘If I can get to the Lakers, that’d be something I would love to do. If not, I’ll be back here.’ I said, ‘What about the Clippers?’ He said, ‘Hell no.’ So Russell was happy being here and we were very grateful for him being here.” -via NBC Sports / September 29, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jerami Grant
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ricky Rubio
thefocus.news

LeBron gives Austin Reaves new nickname after OT heroics vs Mavericks

Austin Reaves is establishing himself as an important part of Frank Vogel’s rotation. On Wednesday against the Mavericks, he hit the game-winning three in overtime. Afterwards, LeBron James referenced Austin Reaves’ AR-15 nickname for the first time. The Lakers are looking like they’ve turned a small corner recently....
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Pacers Trade Lands Sharpshooter In L.A.

Entering the year as one of the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Finals, the Los Angeles Lakers have really struggled and are just 16-13 to this point in the season. This is not terrible compared to some other teams in the league, but for a team with LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and other former All-Stars, they have really underachieved so far.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Twitter#Shams Charania#Lakers#Betonline Ag#Pacers#Timberwolves#Espn#Abc#Termineradio#Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers signing Isaiah Thomas to 10-day deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing veteran guard Isaiah Thomas, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The deal is reportedly a 10-day contract under the hardship exemption. The Lakers are currently playing without Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard. All three players are currently in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

New York Knicks Named NBA's Most Valuable Franchise: Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, And Brooklyn Nets In The Top 5

The NBA is one of the most lucrative sporting brands in the entire world. Over the last few decades, the NBA has grown exponentially and has reached popularity across the world. So far it is one of the few American sports leagues that have attained global popularity. And with that worldwide exposure has come a financial explosion for the NBA.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk enter NBA protocols, out Wednesday vs. Mavericks

The Los Angeles Lakers canceled Tuesday's practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced. Later in the day, Dwight Howard and Malik Monk also tested positive for the virus and will miss Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. The Lakers were originally scheduled to fly to Dallas on Tuesday afternoon to face the Mavericks, but the flight was delayed after Horton-Tucker's positive COVID test. Additional testing was done, revealing the positive tests of Howard and Monk.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

51K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy