REPORT: Travis Hunter to Flip to Jackson State

By Harrison Reno
 3 days ago
The recruiting chaos continues in the class of 2022 as corner Travis Hunter has flipped his commitment on signing day. This time the massive flip is coming at the expense of Florida State, as Hunter is headed to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders, according to reports.

Sports Illustrated's All-American ranks Hunter as the number one overall prospect in the class; the Suwannee, Georgia, native brings positional flexibility, playing wide receiver and cornerback, also sitting as the number one recruit at both of his positions according to SI All-American.

Hunter's flip to Jackson State comes as the biggest late-cycle shock we've seen in quite some time.

There are rumors swirling about a potential million-dollar NIL deal in the works between Hunter and Barstool Sports. Deion Sanders is a content creator for the company, and it appears Hunter will be as well.

SI All-American had this to say about the newest Georgia commit.

Rare. It fits Hunter's description just about across the board in every type of football setting. There are many great two-way prospects in the class of 2022, even among wide receiver/defensive back types, but the only one with the chance to sit atop a ranking at either spot would be the Florida State commitment. Valuing the floor and college production, our staff feels better with the offensive projection for the dynamic athlete at this time. Hunter offers generational juice at every level of the defense as a wide receiver. He is a nightmare to track at the line due to superb quickness, often displays elite speed, and flashes some of the best body control and ball skill combinations one could imagine. When he's not creating ideal separation with his stop-start twitch, which isn't easy to find on tape or in person, he offers a wide catch radius and margin for error for his quarterback thanks to length, mature awareness, strong hands, and the ability to play vertical like a prospect four inches taller could. Hunter is a special athlete no matter where he lines up.

