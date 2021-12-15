Julian Humphrey Signs Letter of Intent

Georgia completes the flip of top cornerback prospect Julian Humphrey. Humphrey is signing the dotted line of his National Letter of Intent, officially becoming a Georgia Bulldog.

A former Florida Gators commit was the suspect of many conversations regarding the strength of his pledge to the Gators in Gainesville starting in the summer of 2021 when the NCAA lifted the dead period, allowing recruits on college campuses for visits for the first time in over 16 months.

Georgia was one of those programs that received Humphrey for a visit over the summer and were able to show off the new $80 million plus new football facility.

Florida’s sputtering form to the start the 2021 season and the red hot Georgia Bulldogs, it provided the perfect storm to flip one of the nation’s top defensive backs. Though things got interesting towards the close of the cycle with new Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier and newly hired defensive backs coach Corey Raymond. The Gators made an admirable push to close the cycle.

Here's what SI All-American had to say about the No. 15 overall cornerback in the 2022 class.

Yes, Humphrey is one of the fastest players on this list, with verified 100-meter dash times in the 10.5-second range. Yes, it helps widen the margin for error while in coverage on Friday nights. But no, this isn't another track star being molded into a football prospect, Humphrey is a football prospect who also runs track. He is comfortable in his transitions, tracks the football well and flashes big-time bait instincts while in coverage. Throw in an ideal frame and another year of prep experience and it amounts to a talent we may still have pegged too low in the top 15.

