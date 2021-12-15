ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"Give Him a Stand!", "Make It Out of Gold and Diamonds" - Many Man City Fans React to Sergio Agüero's Retirement

By Harry Siddall
 4 days ago
It's hard to sum up in words what Sergio Agüero means to everybody associated with Manchester City. Scorer of the club's most important and dramatic goal against QPR, his legacy was engrained forever.

He broke countless records, including becoming the club's leading goalscorer, the Premier League's highest foreign goalscorer, and the most hat-tricks by a Premier League player.

Upon the announcement of his retirement on Wednesday, the club have confirmed that Sergio Agüero's statue outside the Etihad Stadium will be unveiled in 2022, standing alongside those of Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Speaking to ManCity.com after the ceremony, club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said:

“Sergio [Aguero] is quite simply the most ruthless striker in the history of the Premier League. It is extraordinary that his statistics, more reflective of two careers, are in fact those of a player whose time in the game was cut short."

"His impact lives not only in the club that we are today, but in the club that we will be for many years to come. He has earned the adoration of the Manchester City family, and the respect of the football family the World over.”

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to the news on City Xtra's Twitter page, with a common theme emerging.

The majority believes the Etihad Stadium's North Stand - the side of the stadium he scored the famous goal against QPR - should be renamed in his honour.

Here are what the supporters are saying:

