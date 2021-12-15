ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Steve Sarkisian: Quinn Ewers' recruitment came full circle for Texas

By Taylor Estes
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5-7 finish to the 2021 football season hasn't stopped Texas from landing one of the nation's top signing classes in 2022. The Longhorns kicked off Day 1 of the early signing period bright and early Wednesday morning when they received one of the most crucial National Letter of Intent submissions...

247sports.com

247Sports

Nothing determined regarding Steve Sarkisian, Texas potentially hiring Gary Patterson

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t deny that he’s interested in Gary Patterson joining the Longhorn coaching staff, but he also didn’t make sound like there’s something imminent regarding the former TCU head coach heading to the Forty Acres when addressing the situation on Wednesday. The subject of Patterson, who multiple sources told Horns247 earlier in the week has met with Sarkisian about a possible role on the Texas staff and is expected to be in Austin as early as Thursday to meet with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to further explore a potential fit with the Longhorns, came up as Sarkisian introduced the first 25 signees (24 high school recruits plus Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers with four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo and kicker Will Stone later announced by the school signees later in the day) of a 2022 recruiting class 247Sports has in the No. 4 position in the overall team recruiting rankings.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

At least one good QB was going to sign with Texas. Steve Sarkisian nabbed two.

Looking back on his track record with the quarterback position, it was a safe bet that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was going to sign a quality quarterback prospect in Texas’ 2022 class. He sought after two in order to create competition in AJ Milwee’s position group after no current Longhorn signal-caller took firm hold of the position during the 2021 season.
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Steve Sarkisian addresses newfound NIL programs linked to Texas

When it comes to groundbreaking NIL programs, Steve Sarkisian and Texas are at the forefront. Thanks to a new group labeled the Clark Field Collective, athletes for the Longhorns will have unprecedented opportunities in the new era of college sports. The Longhorns coach said Wednesday that he is 100% on...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian after the first day of early signing period

The early signing period was absolute mayhem on Wednesday, and Texas actually held up extremely well. The Longhorns signed almost all of their commits outside of a couple who seemed to be the odd man out of a very loaded, and more importantly, full class. Texas was also on the right side of a few flips as well from players committed to schools like Ohio State, Michigan, and Oklahoma.
TEXAS STATE
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
thecomeback.com

Washington Football Team signing former Cowboys quarterback

The NFL is getting decimated with COVID-19 positive tests this week. The Washington Football Team has been among the teams that are dealing with a large number of unavailable players for their game this weekend. That is going to include WFT’s top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, Taylor Heinicke...
NFL
AL.com

Why Saban likes 5-star QB signee set to begin Alabama practice this week

Fresh off a state championship, Ty Simpson is headed to Tuscaloosa to help with a national title. The Alabama signee is enrolling in time to participate in Cotton Bowl semifinal practices that begin Thursday. Simpson, on an interview with Rivals site Bama Insider, said he plans to be ready to go for the first workout and his “new normal.”
ALABAMA STATE
9 jobs Urban Meyer could take next after he was fired by Jaguars

Urban Meyer is out as Jaguars head coach, and it’s time for the football coach to find a new career. It’s not like Meyer needs to work, I mean, the dude has been paid ludicrous amounts of money for much of his adult life, but money doesn’t always mean you’re content.
SOCCER
FanBuzz

Who is Lincoln Riley’s Wife?

Lincoln Riley may be young, but he’s already one of college football‘s premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances. Despite falling short in the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl and Peach Bowl...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE

