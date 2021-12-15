Steve Sarkisian: Quinn Ewers' recruitment came full circle for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t deny that he’s interested in Gary Patterson joining the Longhorn coaching staff, but he also didn’t make sound like there’s something imminent regarding the former TCU head coach heading to the Forty Acres when addressing the situation on Wednesday. The subject of Patterson, who multiple sources told Horns247 earlier in the week has met with Sarkisian about a possible role on the Texas staff and is expected to be in Austin as early as Thursday to meet with defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to further explore a potential fit with the Longhorns, came up as Sarkisian introduced the first 25 signees (24 high school recruits plus Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers with four-star offensive tackle Malik Agbo and kicker Will Stone later announced by the school signees later in the day) of a 2022 recruiting class 247Sports has in the No. 4 position in the overall team recruiting rankings.

