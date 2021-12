Derrick Lewis is officially the UFC’s all-time KO king. And he barely broke a sweat to get it done. Lewis (26-8, 1 NC) smashed through heavyweight up-and-comer Chris Daukaus (12-3) in less than a round on Saturday in the main event of UFC Vegas 45. “The Black Beast” stalked Daukaus into the fence early in the bout and unleashed a massive salvo of punches that put the 32-year-old prospect on wobbly legs. Lewis then reset and reloaded with another flurry of right hands that sent Daukaus crumbling to the canvas at the 3:36 mark of Round 1.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO