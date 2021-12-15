ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Kathy Bates is a creepy grandma in Merge Mansion's first TV ads

By Editor's Picks
Advertising Age
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKathy Bates stars as a creepy grandma who's definitely hiding something, in a fun debut campaign from Merge Mansion, the Metacore-owned mobile puzzle game. The Finnish studio tapped Wieden+Kennedy Portland to create its first live-action campaign. Four spots directed by Jim Jenkins of O Positive features Bates...

adage.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Bates
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
The Independent

Kirsten Dunst confirms she refused to speak to Benedict Cumberbatch on set of The Power of the Dog

Kirsten Dunst has confirmed that she “isolated” herself from Benedict Cumberbatch on the set of The Power of the Dog.In Jane Campion’s acclaimed dramatic film, which arrives on Netflix soon, Cumberbatch plays Phil, a cowboy who works on a ranch with his brother George (Jesse Plemons) in the 1920s.Dunst plays Plemons’ new wife, Rose, to whom Cumberbatch’s character takes an immediate dislike.Cumberbatch said last week that this on-screen animosity meant he was “repelled” by his co-star between takes.“I didn’t want to be really mean to Kirsten, but I needed to stay in character,” he said. “So I didn’t speak...
MOVIES
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Tv#Grandma#Downloads#Metacore#Finnish#Wieden Kennedy Portland
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Kelly Reilly Married? Here's What We Know About the 'Yellowstone' Star's Marriage

Kelly Reilly plays Beth Dutton on Yellowstone. In real life, Kelly is married to Kyle Baugher. The pair has been together since 2012. We may all swoon over Rip’s devotion to Beth on Yellowstone, but as it turns out, Kelly Reilly, the actress who plays Beth Dutton, is living her very own fairytale in real life. She remains rather tight-lipped about her private life (did you know the actress is British?)— one of the few relics from it on Instagram is a single photo of her husband, Kyle Baugher, with their dog — but has opened up briefly in a number of interviews and even appeared on a red carpet or two with her real-life love by her side.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Is Seen In Rare Photos With Daughters Sunday, 13, & Faith, 10, Arriving In Sydney — Photos

Nicole Kidman touched down in Sydney with daughters Sunday and Faith ahead of the Australian premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos.’. Nicole Kidman is back home in Australia with daughters Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10, after promoting her upcoming film Being the Ricardos in the states. The actress, 54, touched down in Sydney Airport with her kids on Thursday, Dec. 9, looking casual in black pants and a sweater vest, as seen in photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim McGraw Shares Sweet Tribute to Daughter Audrey on Her Birthday

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill celebrated their daughter Audrey's birthday on Monday with a pair of throwback tributes. Audrey is the youngest of the country power couple's three daughters and turned 20. They are also parents to Gracie, 24, and Maggie Elizabeth, 23. Audrey's birthday came just after she secured her first acting gig, starring in McGraw's "7500 OBO" music video.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy