Louisiana State

Fitch: Louisiana Has Top Job Growth Amid Significant Labor Force Decline

By William Patrick
bizneworleans.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS – Louisiana was the top job-growth state in October, according to Fitch Ratings, but the firm’s “adjusted” unemployment rate for Louisiana was nearly twice as high as the state’s official October unemployment rate of 5.4%. Fitch-adjusted unemployment is a proprietary measure that...

