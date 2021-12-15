Signing Day Profile: RB Justin Williams
BIO
Justin Williams
East Paulding (Georgia)
Running Back
6', 200 pounds
Tennessee History
Offered October 29th, 2021
Committed December 15th, 2021
Signed December 15th, 2021
Reason for Committing- "The coaching staff, SEC School, not too far from home, and they are building a great program up there. I don't think you can really go wrong with that."
What He is looking forward to the most about getting to Tennessee- "Just getting to go out there and compete and learn. Just being able to work to earn playing time and develop my game and Coach Mack being able to help me to get ready for the next level."
Get to Know Justin
Favorite Food-Pizza
Favorite Movie- Gridiron Gang
Favorite Video Game- NBA 2k
NFL Role Model- Alvin Kamara
Most Influential Person- My Mom
Stats (MaxPreps)
2,179 all-purpose yards, 1,956 rushing yards and 15 total touchdowns.
Highlights
