It’s week 10 of Michaelmas term, and we are officially well into the festive season at Lancaster. As we wind down towards the holidays, deadlines are at the forefront of people’s minds, alongside everyone’s Christmas plans before the end of term. Instead of putting countless hours in at the library, all anyone is really looking forward to is forcing your friends to take part in your Christmas traditions, attending winter balls, and experiencing all the festive events happening around Lancaster.

