On the Move: Mikaela Duchnak

By Staff
upstatebusinessjournal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikaela Duchnak was promoted to media buyer at Infinity Marketing. She joined the...

upstatebusinessjournal.com

upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Matthew R. Roos

Matthew R. Roos joined Lee & Associates as an associate. He will work out of the brokerage’s Spartanburg office and has joined Adam Padgett’s team. Roos previously served as vice president of investor relations with OneSpartanburg Inc.
People On The Move

Mike Bridge has been promoted to Director of Creative Services for Money Pages and its sister company, 3D Digital. With this change, Bridge will lead a powerful creative force across the two companies. As part of his role he will continue to be responsible for 3D Digital's operations and now oversee the Money Pages Graphic Design department as well. He will also serve on CEO Alan Worley's executive L10 team.
Sourcing Journal

Up Close: In Conversation with InfiniChains Co-Founder Jitesh Shetty

Up Close is Sourcing Journal’s regular check-in with industry executives to get their take on topics ranging from personal style to their company’s latest moves. In this Q&A, Jitesh Shetty, co-founder of InfiniChains, the company behind fashion traceability and collaboration platform Credible, discusses why the automotive industry sets an example in material tracking and how to go beyond greenwashing. Name: Jitesh Shetty Title: Co-founder Company: InfiniChains Inc Which other industry has the best handle on the supply chain? What can apparel learn? The automotive industry does really well with streamlining their supply chains, from the smallest bolt to a finished car. They do really well...
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Julie Freeman

Julie Freeman was promoted to senior accountant at Stokes & Company CPAs. She previously served as an accountant with the firm. Freeman is a graduate of Bob Jones University.
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Proterra announces Greer expansion

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Proterra is opening a 327,000-square-foot battery systems manufacturing site in Greer’s Carolina Commerce Center, the company announced Dec. 14. With an initial investment of $76 million, the company will eventually bring more than 200 jobs, according to Proterra’s release. The battery systems factory will...
upstatebusinessjournal.com

New to the Street: Forum Health

Forum Health held a ribbon-cutting. The business offers services such as hormone health, beauty and aesthetics, men’s and women’s health treatments. Location: 850 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 103, Greenville. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information: Visit forumhealthgreenville.com or call 864-558-0200.
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Massive industrial space at Spartanburg’s Cubes at Fort Prince leases out

Colliers announced Dec. 9 that Building A at The Cubes at Fort Prince industrial park on Spartanburg’s Fort Prince corridor has been leased. The 1.5-million-square foot building, which is adjacent to Walmart’s future 720,000-square-foot refrigerated distribution center on Fort Prince Boulevard, is under construction and expected to be complete by June 2022. Its features include:
upstatebusinessjournal.com

On the Move: Will Baun

Will Baun joined Solutions ITW as an IT technician. He has more than 15 years of IT experience. Baun previously worked at Synnex Corporation as Computer Technician III. He is a graduate of ECPI University.
