NHL

Watch now: 'We dictated the game,' says coach Berube

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Blues players Justin Faulk, and...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
Person
Charlie Lindgren
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Justin Faulk
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
#Dallas#St Louis Blues#Blue Note Productions
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones latest comment will make Cowboys fans excited

The Dallas Cowboys were able to come away with an impressive 21-6 victory against the New York Giants in Week 15. Dallas now sits at 10-4 on the season and have been playing better football than usually do in most of the past decade. The longtime owner of the Cowboys,...
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL

