ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

By Denise Mann
times-georgian.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow...

www.times-georgian.com

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Medical marijuana dispensaries help patients in Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA)- Since medical marijuana became legal in 2016, dispensaries like Sunnyside Pensacola have opened to help patients with their medical needs. Cris Rivera, Regional President of Cresco Labs says Sunnyside opened for the first time last week after two years of trying to expand into Pensacola. “There are...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAX

Study: Marijuana may not improve sleep for some people

Many people use marijuana to help them relax and get a good night’s sleep, but a new study finds it may not help much. University of Toronto researchers looked at data from a 13-year period and found recent cannabis use was linked to getting both too much and too little sleep. Among those who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days, 34 percent were more likely to report not getting enough sleep, and 56 percent were more likely to report getting too much sleep, compared to those who did not use the drug. In addition, weed users were 31 percent more likely to have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and were 29 percent more likely to have talked to their doctors about their problems. Study author Dr. Karim Ladha says, “I think [the results] were somewhat surprising because, in our mind, anecdotally cannabis seems to help with [sleep], but…the evidence to support that notion is just not there yet.” (UPI)
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Epilepsy#Seizure#Healthday News#British
marijuanadoctors.com

New Study Suggests Raw Cannabis Works Better for Children With Epilepsy

New Study Suggests Raw Cannabis Works Better for Children With Epilepsy. Updated on December 17, 2021. Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. Life with epilepsy is hard to imagine unless you have it or know someone who does. Because living with seizures that can...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WOWK 13 News

Medical cannabis company partners with the state to help patients sign up for medical marijuana cards

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A Pittsburgh-based medical marijuana certification office is helping West Virginians request a medical marijuana card. Releaf Specialists, a medical cannabis company, helps residents request a West Virginia Medical Marijuana card to help with specific health issues. In Princeton, Releaf Specialists partnered with West Virginia to answer questions and help sign-up patients. […]
PRINCETON, WV
phillyvoice.com

Regular marijuana use may harm sleep quality, new study finds

Smoking marijuana has long been thought to improve sleep, but new data suggests this might not actually be the case. In a study led by the University of Toronto, researchers found that participants who had used cannabis in the past 30 days were 34% more likely to say they weren't getting enough sleep, and 56% were more likely to report getting too much sleep.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
belmarrahealth.com

Marijuana May Mess with Your Sleep

Sleep can be a little hard to come by this time of the year. Even if you’re trying to take it easy preparing for the holidays, it can be nearly impossible. Many people turn to marijuana to help them relax and get a little shuteye, but new research shows it might not be having the desired effect. Much like alcohol, it appears that the anecdotal evidence suggesting marijuana’s positive effect on sleep isn’t justified.
PHARMACEUTICALS
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicineNet.com

Will Drinking Water Lower Blood Pressure?

If you have high blood pressure, it’s essential you take the proper steps to manage the condition. Diet, exercise, and any medications prescribed by your doctor will help you get your blood pressure down to a healthy level. In addition, you should think about what beverages you drink. Cutting back...
HEALTH
Live 95.9

Recall On Certain Deodorants Due To Cancer Risk, Check The List

I hate to say this but if you're a user of spray-on deodorant, it might be better to just stink today...Proctor & Gamble has voluntarily recalled several of its aerosol sprays after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some of its products. According to a statement issued by the U.S....
CANCER
BGR.com

New drug recall issued: Stop taking these cold & flu medicines immediately

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift card deals, $89 AirPods, more After the COVID-19 drug recall from a few days ago, we’ll also warn you about a medicine recall that involves a different illness that’s in season in the winter. That’s the flu, an endemic infectious disease that’s been overshadowed in recent years by the novel coronavirus. Unlike the COVID drug recall that had no immediate effect on consumers, the new Rompe Pecho cold and flu drug recall is something you’ll want to pay attention to. That’s because you might currently own several brands of the cold and flu...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Physical Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19: The older you are, the more antibodies you have

With the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants worldwide, the pandemic’s spread is accelerating. In a new study from Université de Montréal, researchers found that those who received the Pfizer BioNTech or AstraZeneca vaccine had antibody levels that were much higher than infected individuals. These antibodies were also effective against the Delta...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

1 in 5 people with hypertension take drugs that increase blood pressure

Most people with hypertension in the United States have not managed to lower their blood pressure to recommended levels with treatment. There are many causes of high blood pressure, and some drugs can contribute to this. Researchers have shown that many individuals with hypertension are taking medications that could raise...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
themanual.com

How to Lower Blood Pressure Without Medication

High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a serious condition as it is a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. Defined as having a systolic pressure (the top number) greater than 130 mmHg or a diastolic pressure (bottom number) greater than 80 mmHg, hypertension is a multifactorial disease, with risk factors ranging from stress and genetics to a high-sodium diet and obesity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy