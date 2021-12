William O'Connor is through to a tie with Glen Durrant in the second round at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship after seeing off Danny Lauby in a sudden death epic. Lauby came from 2-0 down and was seemingly going out but produced some utter brilliance to send O'Connor all the way before 'The Magpie' just edged it with a 96 average and seven 180's in the first tie to go all the way this tournament.

