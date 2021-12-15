6 Best Job Search Sites of 2021

Best Overall

Job search sites are search engines that let applicants find jobs and apply for positions online.

The job postings may be posted directly on the job search site or compiled from other sources, and job search sites usually offer features like job alerts to notify you whenever a job that may interest you is posted.

Read on to see our list of the best job search sites.

Indeed: Best Overall

ZipRecruiter: Best for Employers

LinkedIn: Best for Networking

Glassdoor: Best for Salary Information and Employee Reviews

AngelList: Best for Startup Jobs

USA Jobs: Best for Government Jobs

Our Top Picks for the Best Job Search Sites

Set up job alerts

Filter listings by location, job type, benefits, etc.

Skill assessments to show your abilities

Indeed is one of the most popular job search sites in the world and our pick for Best Overall. It’s very simple to use and users can filter job listings by location, job type (contract, full-time or part-time, entry-level, remote, etc.), benefits offered and others.

If you create an account, you can save jobs that interest you, set up job alerts, and upload your resume to apply more easily. Once you apply for a job through Indeed, those employers or recruiters will contact you through the site.

You can also take skill assessments on Indeed in a wide variety of fields, which are meant to show how proficient you are at certain activities. However, we found it’s quite easy to fool the system, so it may not accurately reflect your abilities.

Resume database available for employers

Reach a wider pool of applicants

Integration with popular ATS

ZipRecruiter is a job search engine that stands out for its great features aimed at employers and recruiters. When employers post a job on ZipRecruiter, it is automatically shared on more than one hundred other sites, which boosts the pool of applicants. ZipRecruiter also features a resume database that allows employers to search for the candidates that best meet their needs.

ZipRecruiter integrates with the most popular applicant tracking systems (ATS) — like Bullhorn and Greenhouse — so employers and recruiters can streamline their search and find the best candidates. Users also have access to effective job post templates that take the guesswork out of hiring.

Social networking site with an integrated job board

Widely used by recruiters and hiring managers

LinkedIn Premium for Career starts at $29.99/month after a free trial

LinkedIn is a professional networking social media site that allows users to create profiles and connect with co-workers, potential employers and others in their field. It’s essentially a large directory of professionals, which many companies use to find candidates.

LinkedIn also features a robust job search engine with jobs from all around the world. You can save jobs, set up job alerts and take skill assessments to signal your abilities to employers. These assessments can be displayed on your LinkedIn profile.

More features are available if you sign up for LinkedIn Premium, which lets you directly contact recruiters, see for which jobs you’d be a top recruit and practice with real interview questions to help you put your best foot forward. The Career plan for LinkedIn Premium starts at $29.99/month after the one-month trial.

Salary information and company reviews provided by employees

Large database of salary, benefits and other information

Glassdoor is a job search site that also allows employers to submit anonymous information about their employer, such as salary, benefits and company reviews, among other things. Being one of the first job search sites to start compiling this information, Glassdoor probably has one of the largest salary databases online, making it a must for job candidates researching prospective employers.

A word of caution, however: since Glassdoor’s company data is mostly user-submitted, it should always be taken with a grain of salt and in conjunction with other information. It’s not unheard of that people badmouth their employer on Glassdoor, so candidates should make sure to weigh the opinions presented against more concrete facts.

Specializes in tech and startup jobs

One-click apply

Skill assessment feature still in beta

AngelList is a multi-faceted company that describes itself as “the world’s largest startup community”. The AngelList Talent portion focuses on startup and tech jobs, with a large and intuitive job board that allows job seekers to view detailed information about each job, including salary ranges and benefits.

Applying through the website is also easy since the site allows you to upload your resume and apply to jobs with one click. This feature also lets you track your job applications from within the site. AngelList also offers some skill assessments, but this feature is still in beta.

Official job board for the federal government

Set up job alerts for your desired position

If you’re interested in finding a job in the federal government, USAJobs is the only job search site where official federal positions are posted. To find a position, you can search by keyword, location or department/agency. You can create job alerts and save jobs, as well as track your applications on the site with a free account.

Keep in mind that some postings on USAJobs are for current federal employees only. Applying to those positions without meeting the requirements will get you immediately disqualified. Federal job postings are also very strict in the format of the resume you must submit. Make sure to do your research before applying.

Other companies we considered

Here are a few job search sites that are less popular than our top picks and offer fewer standout features. However, we believe they are still worth mentioning and considering.

SimplyHired is a job search engine with millions of job postings from across the country. Users can build their resume online using SimplyHired’s templates and then use that resume to apply for jobs on the platform with one click. The company also offers robust tools for human resources professionals and employers.

FlexJob is a job search site that specializes in remote work, hybrid jobs and other flexible jobs. While the popularity of work-from-home has been increasing in recent years, working on-site is still the predominant mode of work. If you know you don’t want to work in an office, searching on FlexJobs can help you skip to the jobs that are compatible with your lifestyle.

The Muse is a job board that partners with employers to provide the most seamless job search process possible. The company profiles illustrate the company culture, benefits, interviews with current employees and other details that help applicants get to know the company. The site also features a job search engine.

Monster is one of the most popular online job search sites and it features a clean and intuitive search engine with the ability to set up alerts for new open positions. The website also features career advice written by experts and lets you see the average salary for your position based on your location.

CareerBuilder is another excellent choice for job hunting. Like Monster, it features an easy-to-use search engine, a career advice blog and salary information. If you create an account and set up your resume, it will also notify you of recommended job opportunities for your skills and experience.

Job Search Sites Guide

If you're wondering what the difference is between job search sites or want to learn more about how to best use these tools to your advantage, read on.

Types of job search sites

There are two main types of job search websites: job boards and job search engines. It’s not easy telling one type apart from the other unless the job search site you’re visiting explicitly describes itself as either one.

Job Boards

Job boards are the pages where employers post job openings directly. It can be a part of the company website's career page, integrated with the HR department’s software or posted on a third-party site.

Job Search Engines

Job search engines, on the other hand, are aggregators that compile hundreds of thousands of jobs from multiple job boards, some that are automatically crawled from employer websites and others that are submitted for inclusion by hiring managers.

How to use the best job search sites

Job search sites usually operate in much the same way: they allow you, the user, to create an account so you can search for your desired job title and set up job alerts, which send you periodic notifications (daily or weekly, if you choose) when a new job that meets your parameters is posted.

Most job search sites also have a mobile app, so you can search for jobs on the go.

Some job search sites allow you to upload your resume or create a detailed profile which can then be used to apply for jobs on the site more conveniently.

However, caution should be used when applying for jobs with a boilerplate resume, since you could miss an excellent opportunity to make your resume stand out from the pool of applicants by inserting relevant keywords and highlighting your particular skills. You should also consider whether to include a cover letter.

Another important feature of job search sites is that many specialize in a particular industry or field. Some fields tend towards using job sites that might not be widely known. Do your research and make sure you’re searching for opportunities where the best jobs are posted.

Some popular niche job boards are:

Best Job Search Sites FAQ

What is the best job search site?

The best job search site for most people is probably Indeed, which is very easy to use, lets you set up job alerts and features recently posted jobs from every industry and city. Another excellent choice is ZipRecruiter, which has a comprehensive job search engine, as well as desirable features for employers.

What is the best job site for employers?

Methodology

To find the best job posting sites, we vetted 15 of the top job search sites in the U.S., making note of whether they cover multiple industries or specialize in a specific field.

We also noted how user-friendly the search function was, whether applicants could apply with a single click or receive job alerts and whether the site offers additional services like resume-writing or career advancement courses.

