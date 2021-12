Keane Barry will take on Jonny Clayton in Round Two after another game went all the way with a brilliant comeback from Royden Lam at the 2021/22 PDC World Darts Championship. Barry was two sets up and was seemingly cruising but saw Lam come back to force a decider only for some poor darts from 'The Wolf' under pressure which came back to bite him as the Irishman moved through.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO