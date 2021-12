Monday’s Gibraltar Area School Board meeting offered plenty of changes for its families. The board voted in favor of instituting an optional mask policy for students in grades seven through twelve beginning December 20th. Students in kindergarten through sixth grade will have to wait until January 3rd. In both cases, students would need parental permission to go maskless. Staff members will also have the opportunity to choose to mask or not at those points as well. Superintendent Tina Van Meer says many of its current safety protocols will remain in effect. With vaccines available for everyone above the age of five, she added that is now up to the parents.

