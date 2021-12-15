ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Warns Russia of Unprecedented Measures for Ukraine Aggression

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen Wednesday warned Russia it could face "unprecedented measures" if it does not de-escalate its aggressive posture against Ukraine. Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, Von der Leyen noted Russia's recent buildup of troops and equipment near its border with Ukraine....

