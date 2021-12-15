ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

SWAT Bearcat Parks in Pasco Backyard Until Bad Guy Surrenders

By Woody
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I'm pretty sure if I win the lottery I will own one of these police Bearcats. Imagine how handy an armored vehicle would be in say...the Costco parking...

keyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Man Missing for 2 Months, Where is He?

Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are on the search for a Kennewick missing man. Pavel Busey (31-years old) was reported missing on November 2nd, 2021. He was last seen by his family on October 24th. According to reports, Busey was last seen walking on Gum Street two weeks before he was...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Marlboro Red Bandits Strike Pasco Convenience Store

Pasco police are searching for the Marlboro Red Bandits. This past Monday evening they walked into the Conoco convenience store at Lewis and Elm. The Bandit who was holding an AR-style semi-automatic rifle is described as a skinny white dude. The second bandit was not holding a gun so his hands could be free to collect the money and the smokes. He is described as a chubby Hispanic dude. Both were wearing dark clothing, you know, like bandits often do.
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Ford, WA
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
98.3 The KEY

The Best Chicken Wings in Tri-Cities Are Found Where?

Where do you go in Tri-Cities to enjoy the tasty treat?. I was on the Nextdoor app and realized that people have their preferences when it comes to wings. One woman, "Mary", responded:. Ooh, I’m from upstate New York, where chicken wings originated and the wings here are crap!!
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Tri-Cities Most Dangerous Neighborhoods You Should Avoid

If you are new to the Tri-Cities or thinking about moving to another neighborhood in the Tri-Cities, it's always good to know what kind of neighborhood you're moving into. I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder but when I moved to Yakima years ago I was told to live above 16th avenue and I didn't take the advice so it wasn't shocking that my car got broken into within days of living in the neighborhood.
TRI-CITIES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police Departments#Super Duty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Costco
98.3 The KEY

The Top 7 Reason to Steal the Doggie Style Hot Dog Cart

You've probably heard that the Doggie Style hot dog cart was stolen in Richland on Saturday night. Pretty much every single person here at Townsquare Media that I've talked to about this incident says the same thing...WHY?. You can't use it in public...it's got the Doggie Style Gourmet logo. You...
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

Watch the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Cruise Tri-Cities

I've been lucky enough to spot the Lower Valley Christmas Trucks a couple of times already this season, and I'm never expecting it!. There are pickup trucks, semi-tractor-trailer trucks, and a wide variety of other vehicles all lit up and all playing Christmas music and honking their horns. It's really quite a sight!
CARS
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy